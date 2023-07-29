Melbourne
Winter Saturday Sessions

  Federation Square, Melbourne
This bottomless brunch warms you up with whisky cocktails, meat and cheese - and an autumnal root veg pie straight out of a Studio Ghibli film

Victoria by Farmer's Daughters is hosting a new Saturday bottomless brunch at its stately Fed Square venue this Autumn and Winter - and you're warmly invited. The restaurant has linked with Starward Australian Whisky for the offering so you can expect a boozy one. 

Commencing this May 13 to July 29, these aptly named Winter Saturday Sessions grant you a two-hour sitting (at either 11:30am or 2:30pm) to enjoy bottomless Starward whisky cocktails alongside a seasonal sharing menu of hearty dishes curated by executive chef Alejandro Saravia and his team. 

Gather your loved ones and feast on a generous spread of artisan cured meats; Victorian farmhouse cheeses; Spud Sisters’ potato fries; Mount Zero grain arancini; BBQ free range Barangarook pork belly; and what’s predicted to be a favourite – the roasted root vegetable pie. 

There are playful twists on beloved classic cocktails that will tick all the whisky lovers’ boxes. Try a Whisky Dark and Stormy, a Smoked Whisky and Coke, or a Lemon and Cherry Old Fashioned. A sharply curated list of wines and beers will also be available so you can toast to the season to your heart’s content. 

If you’ve never visited Victoria by Farmer’s Daughters before, it’s an ideal time to check it out. The brunch will showcase some of the finest produce our state has to offer, and Alejandro's attention to detail won’t go unmissed.

The vibes will be cosy, heartwarming and whisky-licious, which is really all you need when the weather starts to bite.

Love a boozy brunch? Check out the best bottomless brunches in Melbourne.

Written by
Lauren Dinse

Details

Event website:
www.victoriarestaurant.com.au/
Address:
Federation Square
Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street

Dates and times

Buy
