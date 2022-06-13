Time Out says

Making plans for the Queen's Birthday long weekend? Head up to the charming village of Woodend, located just an hour's drive from the CBD, for its annual Winter Arts Festival from June 10 to 13.

This year, the festivities will kick off with a night filled with vibrant fireworks, Japanese drummers, a cappella vocal performances and food vans selling tasty treats. It's completely free, and bookings are not required.

The rest of the program is ticketed, with prices starting at $20 through the WWAF website. Pretend you're in 19th-century Vienna with a performance of Schubert's 'Octet', which is often considered one of the Austrian composer's finest works, or join in on discussions about Australia's mental health crisis or the recent federal election.

If Pitch Perfect is the only thing that comes to mind when you think of a cappella, grab tickets to see Australia's finest chamber choir perform a cappella classics from throughout the centuries. Keen to get some hands-on singing practice? Join a Mongolian throat-singing performance followed by a session where you can give it a go yourself and see what your voice is capable of.

To grab tickets, head to the WWAF website.