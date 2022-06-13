Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Woodend Winter Arts Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Around Woodend
An Australian classic music orchestra standing on stage.
Photograph: Robert Catto
Advertising

Time Out says

Vibrant fireworks, world-class music and thought-provoking events are taking over the charming village of Woodend

Making plans for the Queen's Birthday long weekend? Head up to the charming village of Woodend, located just an hour's drive from the CBD, for its annual Winter Arts Festival from June 10 to 13. 

This year, the festivities will kick off with a night filled with vibrant fireworks, Japanese drummers, a cappella vocal performances and food vans selling tasty treats. It's completely free, and bookings are not required. 

The rest of the program is ticketed, with prices starting at $20 through the WWAF website. Pretend you're in 19th-century Vienna with a performance of Schubert's 'Octet', which is often considered one of the Austrian composer's finest works, or join in on discussions about Australia's mental health crisis or the recent federal election. 

If Pitch Perfect is the only thing that comes to mind when you think of a cappella, grab tickets to see Australia's finest chamber choir perform a cappella classics from throughout the centuries. Keen to get some hands-on singing practice? Join a Mongolian throat-singing performance followed by a session where you can give it a go yourself and see what your voice is capable of.

To grab tickets, head to the WWAF website.

Prefer the CBD? Spend the cooler months drinking and dining in pop-up igloos.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
woodendwinterartsfestival.org.au/
Address:
Around Woodend
Around Woodend
Woodend
Melbourne
3442
Price:
Free, $20-$45

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.