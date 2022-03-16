Time Out says

It's tough trying to find a paintball venue that isn't hours outside of Melbourne, but luckily this Oakleigh spot situated by the Chadstone Shopping Centre is only a half-hour from the CBD. World Series Paintball operates 11 paintball fields across Australia, making it one of the biggest and most well-known providers of paintball experiences in our country.

There are five session times available each day starting at 8am and running until 10pm, making it convenient for everything from birthday parties to after-dark hen's night festivities. Fees start at $9.50 for gear hire (paint gun, face mask and battle pack) and $30 for a starter pack of 200 paintballs. If you need more ammo, you can get 100 extra paintballs for $15.

To play paintball, participants must be 16 years of age or older. However, children can participate in rounds of splatball, a version that uses lower-impact paintballs that won't bruise or hurt players. For more information and to book in for a session, head to the World Series Paintball website.