Yirramboi means 'tomorrow' in the language of the Boonwurrung and Woiwurrung peoples (the traditional custodians of the land on which Melbourne is built). It's a fitting name for a festival that shares the history, but also celebrates the future, of the world's longest living cultures.

The biennial First Nations arts and culture festival is back for 2021, with over 150 events to explore this May 6 to 16. After a devastating 2020, this year's Yirramboi will be more important than ever. "When you immerse yourself in the many free and paid events you will be a part of the first live audience that many of our creatives have had in more than 12 months," says Yirramboi creative director and Boonwurrung and Wemba Wemba woman, Caroline Martin. "We can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Come celebrate the longest, continuous living cultures on Earth. Here are some of our top picks for Yirramboi 2021.