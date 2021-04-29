What to see at Yirramboi First Nations Arts Festival
Yirramboi returns in 2021 with a stack of events celebrating the creativity and spirit of Australia's First Peoples
Yirramboi means 'tomorrow' in the language of the Boonwurrung and Woiwurrung peoples (the traditional custodians of the land on which Melbourne is built). It's a fitting name for a festival that shares the history, but also celebrates the future, of the world's longest living cultures.
The biennial First Nations arts and culture festival is back for 2021, with over 150 events to explore this May 6 to 16. After a devastating 2020, this year's Yirramboi will be more important than ever. "When you immerse yourself in the many free and paid events you will be a part of the first live audience that many of our creatives have had in more than 12 months," says Yirramboi creative director and Boonwurrung and Wemba Wemba woman, Caroline Martin. "We can’t wait to celebrate with you.”
Come celebrate the longest, continuous living cultures on Earth. Here are some of our top picks for Yirramboi 2021.
Yirramboi events
1. Barring Yanabul
Melbourne will experience a “blak-out” on Saturday, May 8 as Yirramboi hosts a free city-wide celebration of Indigenous culture. "Barring Yanabul' means "we all walk the path" in Boonwurrung and Woiwurrung language and the event features more than 40 free events spanning art, music, dance and theatre.
2. Miss First Nation 2021
Miss First Nation is Australia's only national drag competition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performers, who represent areas from all over the country in categories including lip-sync, national costume and talent. This year, eight fine finalists will compete for the Miss First Nation crown over two heats held on two separate nights (May 4 and 5) before the showstopping grand final event on May 7.
3. Yirramboi After Dark
After the huge day that is Barring Yanabul, keep enjoying Yirramboi at night with Yirramboi After Dark.This is sure to be one of the most dazzling events during Yirramboi, with an all-female line-up of musical artists set to hit Malthouse's Outdoor Stage. Bop along with the Merindas, Kee'ahn, Bumpy, and DJ Soju Gang on the night. The event also features First Nations cabaret stars Kamron Wahanui McKinnon, Dale Woodbridge-Brown and Lilikoi Kaos, plus ballroom group House of Alexander.
4. James Henry x Grand Organ: Madhanbaa Mayrraa
Musician James Henry (Yuwaalaraay, Gamilaraay, Yorta Yorta and Yuin) is taking Town Hall's Grand Organ to new heights this May. As part of Yirramboi First Nations Arts Festival, Henry is presenting Madhanbaa Mayrraa – an exploration of traditional-style songs in Yuwaalaraay and Gamilaraay languages, alongside the Grand Organ.
5. Considerable Sexual License
Do you feel stifled by the sexual politics of Australian society? Do you feel that perhaps as a nation, we're a bit conservative, a bit prudish? Proud Wiradjuri man and performer, Joel Bray, is taking us on a flirty, filthy tour down under in Considerable Sexual License, showing as part of Yirramboi 2021. In Considerable Sexual License Bray explores the true history of all things sensual in Australia, in a work that combines dance, cabaret and comedy.
