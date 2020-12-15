Yotam Ottolenghi's Flavour of Life Tour

Gather your cookbooks and mark the date in your calendar because Ottolenghi is coming to town

The time to grab your Yotam Ottolenghi cookbooks covered in grubby pomegranate molasses inked fingerprints is nigh. The renowned chef, restaurateur and author is returning to Melbourne on June 12, 2021 and you'll want to mark this event in your calendar.

Presented by Fane, BBC Studios Australia and Andrew Kay, the masterchef (known for London restaurants NOPI and ROVI, four Ottolenghi delis and best-selling cookbooks including Plenty, Plenty More, Jerusalem and Ottolenghi Simple) is touring Australia and New Zealand to explore his latest book Ottolenghi Flavour.

The cookbook was written with Ixta Belfrage and shows you just how much you can do with simple vegetables. The live show Flavour of Life will see Ottolenghi talk about his influences and experiences, and offers insights about being a restaurateur and how you can dial up the flavour at any time.

Rest assured if your pantry isn't already stocked with molasses, tahini, sumac and za’tar, it will be after this event.

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, January 28, 2021 and general sale tickets will be on offer from Monday, February 1, 2021 via the Arts Centre.