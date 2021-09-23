Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Holey Moley mini-golf
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

You can win a mini-golf party for 10 people once lockdown is over

The party is for ten people, and it includes mini-golf, pizza and plenty of drinks

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/a40b0553-996a-46ff-ada3-2b440fee9705.jpg
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Advertising

There are a lot of things we've been missing lately, and parties are definitely high on the list. The party people at mini-golf haven Holey Moley are more than ready to get back into the swing of things (geddit) once lockdown restrictions end, so they're offering up three mini-gold parties for ten people at any Holey Moley location. 

To enter, you need to tell Holey Moley why you and your mates deserve a pick-me-up in the form of nine holes of golf, a two-hour standard beverage package, pizza and sides and a reserved seating area for when you've had enough time on the links. 

In case you've never been to Holey Moley, let us paint a picture for you. Far from being a bar with a couple of putting courses tacked on, the venues are colourful funhouse wacky themed holes, neon lights, pizza and pumping pop music. The themes vary from hip-hop songs to Game of Thrones and everything in between, but this is definitely not your cardiologist's golf course. No actual golf skill is required, but an appetite for silliness, mayhem and the occasional shenanigan definitely is.

Looking for something else to do once lockdown ends? These cinemas have announced they are opening on October 26.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.