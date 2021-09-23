There are a lot of things we've been missing lately, and parties are definitely high on the list. The party people at mini-golf haven Holey Moley are more than ready to get back into the swing of things (geddit) once lockdown restrictions end, so they're offering up three mini-gold parties for ten people at any Holey Moley location.

To enter, you need to tell Holey Moley why you and your mates deserve a pick-me-up in the form of nine holes of golf, a two-hour standard beverage package, pizza and sides and a reserved seating area for when you've had enough time on the links.

In case you've never been to Holey Moley, let us paint a picture for you. Far from being a bar with a couple of putting courses tacked on, the venues are colourful funhouse wacky themed holes, neon lights, pizza and pumping pop music. The themes vary from hip-hop songs to Game of Thrones and everything in between, but this is definitely not your cardiologist's golf course. No actual golf skill is required, but an appetite for silliness, mayhem and the occasional shenanigan definitely is.

