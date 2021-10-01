A guide to Melbourne public transport

Best for: Visitors hopping between CBD attractions or visiting the inner suburbs

Price: Free to $4.50 per trip (with a daily cap of $9)

Melbourne’s most iconic form of public transport is a novel treat for visitors. But because they’re not as common as trains or buses, there are a few tricks to using them right. You need to tap on (that is, hold your Myki card against the card reader) on trams, but you don't have to tap off. In the free tram zone (the Melbourne CBD; listen for announcements) you don’t need to tap on at all. This makes trams ideal for sightseeing in the city, and they travel out to some of the coolest inner-suburban hangouts as well. Trams sometimes stop suddenly, so make sure you hold on!