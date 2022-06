Where are you? 1950s Hollywood, baby.

But where are you really? High Street, Northcote.

Palace Westgarth is like taking a trip back to the golden age of Hollywood – the grand stairwell is just one example – and for such an opulent old cinema, the cosy seats and wide screens make for excellent viewing. The Palace has lovingly maintained the Art Deco architecture throughout, making it a beautiful setting for the mix of independent flicks and Hollywood blockbusters that grace the cinema’s screens.