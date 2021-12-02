Melbourne
Airbnb The Islander
Luxury Airbnbs you can rent in Victoria

Got cash to splash? These are the ultimate in luxe living, if only for a few days

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
One great part about going on holiday is the temporary ability to pretend that your accommodation is actually your home and that your fun-filled vacay life is your everyday existence. 

That's never more true than when you stay somewhere truly luxe. Pools, fancy furniture and giant rooms become your own private domain, and you can live out your lady-of-the-manor fantasies, at least for a few days. 

We've sought out the most luxe Airbnbs in Victoria, where you can relax in the ultimate in comfort and style. 

A bit out of your price range? Here are some of our favourite quirky Airbnbs instead (we promise, they're affordable!). 

Crown Cove
Crown Cove

Location: Saftey Beach

Number of bedrooms: 4

Price: $2,050 per night

This one is part of Airbnb's rare "Airbnb Luxe" program, which allows you to add luxe extras like airport transfers, a private chef, childcare, a butler, spa services, a restaurant concierge and more. But even without tacking on extras, you'll be pretty spoilt at this four-bedroom mansion complete with its own private 18-metre private jetty for all your water-based toys. if you want to be even closer to the water, you can splash around in the freshwater pool and spa.

Tussie Mussie
Tussie Mussie

Location: Merricks North

Number of bedrooms: 7

Price: $2,790 per night

This one is also part of the "Airbnb Luxe" program, so you can add fancy extras like airport transfers, a private chef, childcare, a butler, spa services, a restaurant concierge and more. Accommodation here comprises three separate buildings: a lodge, a cottage and the Old Laundry building. The grounds include a sculpture garden, tennis court and vineyard, teeming with wallabies. There's a pizza oven and barbecue for alfresco dining or eat inside in one, two or all three of the buildings. Some of the bedrooms include spas and rainfall showerheads, and there are all modern conveniences you'd expect in a property of this calibre.  

Whitesbeach
Whitesbeach

Location: Torquay

Number of bedrooms: 10

Price: $2,750 per night

If you want a private resort for a group of friends or a corporate retreat, Whitesbeach could be the perfect place. The Torquay property includes a swimming pool and spa, full-size tennis court, barbecue, pizza oven, trampoline and playground. The property is less than 200 metres from the beach, too, so you'll be able to hear the waves from your bedroom in the morning. It's also a 15-minute stroll to the town of Torquay, where you'll find lots of restaurants, cafés and surfy shops. 

The Islander
The Islander

Location: Cowes, Phillip Island

Number of bedrooms: 7

Price: $1,450 per night

Phillip Island is Melbourne's playground, and at this property, you'll feel like the entire island belongs to you. Swim in the lagoon-style swimming pool with views of the ocean or relax in the eight-seater spa while sipping a cocktail to get the full island resort feeling. The garage has been converted into a games room, and the kitchen has everything you need to whip up a masterpiece. Island life really is sweet.

