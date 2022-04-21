Melbourne
Timeout

DULC Halls Gap
Rob BlackburnPhotography of Regional Victoria Winter 2019

The best off-grid getaways in Victoria

Looking to get off-grid? These are the best luxury, secluded getaways dotted around regional Victoria

Written by
Eliza Campbell
The bright city lights and bustling nightlife of inner-city Melbourne make for exciting (and busy) weekends. But after a long work week, sometimes the opportunity to unplug in a quieter setting can be more conducive to relaxing and recharging.

Cue an off-grid getaway in regional Victoria – the ideal way to reconnect surrounded by quaint heritage hamlets and stunning natural beauty. But don’t worry, off-grid doesn’t mean slumming it. These tiny houses, secluded cottages and luxury stays won’t have you skipping any creature comforts. These are the nine best off-grid getaways around Melbourne.

The best off-grid getaways in Victoria

Ross Farm, Gippsland
Ross Farm

Ross Farm, Gippsland

This cosy cabin overlooking the Tarwin Valley is designed for year-round relaxation. Immerse yourself in the soothing interior of warm timbers, eucalyptus green, blackened steel and bright brass accents. There's just enough space for two, and you’ll have private access to a Japanese timber bath, outdoor shower, barbecue and full kitchen. If you’re travelling with a larger group, you can book the Dairy or Barn as well to sleep up to 12 in total.

Stay here: for a fusion of Australian bush landscapes and Japanese interior design overlooking the Tarwin Valley.

Inverloch Glamping Co, Inverloch
Inverloch Glamping Co

Inverloch Glamping Co, Inverloch

If glamping isn’t really your thing, skip the tents and book one of the two beautiful Beach Cabins at Inverloch Glamping Co. These thoughtfully designed and handcrafted spaces look out over green pastures and blue ocean, featuring north-facing windows to admire the local farm life. Each cabin has a queen-sized bed, private ensuite and an outdoor copper rain shower. Warm up by the fire or relax in the sea breeze on the outdoor deck. Oh, and if you’re travelling in late spring, bring a container to pick the abundance of fresh berries ripening around the property.

Stay here: for a coast-meets-farm stay in a chic and thoughtfully designed space.

Eight Acres, Lakes Entrance
Eight Acres

Eight Acres, Lakes Entrance

The Eight Acres property in Lakes Entrance offers all the privacy of a secluded destination, with the convenience of a short drive into town. You can choose between glamping or two-bedroom cottages on-site, both surrounded by stunning native bushland with plenty of space to roam. The cottages sleep up to four people, with open-plan living and dining, private kitchen, bathroom, fireplace and deck. Want to bring a furry companion? Let the Eight Acres team know ahead of your stay and organise a pet-friendly cabin for an additional fee.

Stay here: for a cosy and convenient pet-friendly stay.

Dulc Nature Retreat, Halls Gap
Rob Blackburn

Dulc Nature Retreat, Halls Gap

Located in the sublime natural beauty of Halls Gap, the Dulc Nature Retreat cabins are designed to seamlessly blend into the surrounding bushland. They are constructed with rough-sawn timbers, polished concrete, wooden floors and floor-to-ceiling windows, and you’ll feel like you’re at home among the trees here. There are single- or two-storey cabins available, each just a short trip from the Grampians Peak Trail – or a relaxing round of golf at the Halls Gap Golf Club. If you don’t feel like cooking, the local Halls Gap Hotel is within walking distance from the Dulc property.

Stay here: for an immersive trip to the Grampians bushland that will have you sleeping high among the trees.

The Nest, Point Lonsdale
Photograph: Supplied

The Nest, Point Lonsdale

High on the hill above Point Lonsdale you’ll find the Nest – suspended luxury accommodation offering panoramic views from Portsea to Ocean Grove, Barwon Heads and all the way to the Great Ocean Road. The pods are ideal for couples looking for a private getaway, romantic escape, or a solo place to retreat, unwind and relax surrounded by stunning vistas. Watch the ships sail through the heads, flocks of birds both local and migratory fly directly overhead, stunning sunrises and sunsets and marvel at the night skies from your private deck spa.

Stay here: For a luxury getaway with a unique vantage point over the Great Ocean Road.

Ocean Grange Homestead, Paynesville
Ocean Grange

Ocean Grange Homestead, Paynesville

When it comes to seclusion, it doesn’t get much more private than “only accessible by boat”. The Ocean Grange Homestead is nestled on a strip of land between 90 Mile Beach and the Gippsland Lakes, surrounded by a national park. Get your aquatic transfer from Paynesville to the stunning refurbished beach house, first built in 1889. With nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, two kitchens, a 10-metre freshwater pool and four-storey tower with viewing deck, Ocean Grange is perfect for a group getaway or family vacation. You can even organise a private chef to cater for your group. And if you feel like exploring the great outdoors, wander walking tracks, admire wildlife or hop aboard the onsite canoes and paddle the lake or beach.

Stay here: for a private, large-group experience catering to up to 22 guests.

Rivendell Farm Estate, Tambo Upper
Rivendell Farm Estate

Rivendell Farm Estate, Tambo Upper

The stunning Rivendell Farm Estate underwent a complete refurbishment in 2020, updating it to a luxury farm-style accommodation property. Rustic recycled materials and an impressive guest bedroom inside an old concrete water tank give this property an architectural edge. Take in views of the landscape on the verandah, hop inside the hot tub or retreat inside and cosy up by the copper-wood fire. You’ll also find plenty of furry friends on-site – Rivendell is home to chickens, sheep, alpacas and two highland cows. While wandering the property, keep an eye for the veggie gardens, truffle trees, orchard and resident peacock named Blueberry.

Stay here: for an authentic (but elevated) farm experience, complete with peacocks, chickens and veggie gardens.

The Woods, Ocean Grove
The Woods

The Woods, Ocean Grove

As the name might suggest, you’ll find the Woods tucked away in the tranquil bushland of the Bellarine Peninsula. Gorgeous studio cabins make the perfect home base to explore local wineries, golf courses, shops and beaches – but best of all, you get to sleep among the gum trees. Or if sleeping isn’t enough, take an outside bath amidst the foliage and unwind after a day bike riding or walking around the surrounding woodlands. In the warmer months, you can laze on the balcony with a plate of charcuterie and a glass of locally made wine.

Stay here: for a private base among the gums to explore the Bellarine by day – and relax by night.

Kangaroo Ridge, Healesville
Visit Victoria

Kangaroo Ridge, Healesville

Each of the secluded cabins at Kangaroo Ridge Retreat offers breathtaking and direct views of the Great Diving Range. Understated interior design allows the surrounding landscape to be the star of the show, with huge floor-to-ceiling glass doors flanking the open living space. For the colder months, soak in the spa bathtub or cosy up by the wood fire. Or wrap up in a blanket and watch the stars from the generous balcony.

Stay here: for an intimate and secluded stay high in the Collidera hinterland.

