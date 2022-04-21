This cosy cabin overlooking the Tarwin Valley is designed for year-round relaxation. Immerse yourself in the soothing interior of warm timbers, eucalyptus green, blackened steel and bright brass accents. There's just enough space for two, and you’ll have private access to a Japanese timber bath, outdoor shower, barbecue and full kitchen. If you’re travelling with a larger group, you can book the Dairy or Barn as well to sleep up to 12 in total.
Stay here: for a fusion of Australian bush landscapes and Japanese interior design overlooking the Tarwin Valley.