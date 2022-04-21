Looking to get off-grid? These are the best luxury, secluded getaways dotted around regional Victoria

The bright city lights and bustling nightlife of inner-city Melbourne make for exciting (and busy) weekends. But after a long work week, sometimes the opportunity to unplug in a quieter setting can be more conducive to relaxing and recharging.

Cue an off-grid getaway in regional Victoria – the ideal way to reconnect surrounded by quaint heritage hamlets and stunning natural beauty. But don’t worry, off-grid doesn’t mean slumming it. These tiny houses, secluded cottages and luxury stays won’t have you skipping any creature comforts. These are the nine best off-grid getaways around Melbourne.

