South Beach and Cuban food are popular with Lyft users in Miami, not surprisingly

We looked at data on Miami’s most popular spots for Lyft users and tourists and locals have very different habits

Lyft recently shared data about Miami's most popular destinations and the list says a lot about Miami—and the people who come to visit. Overall, people seem to really like destinations with a quintessential Miami “scene.” We’re talking club restaurants, boozy slushies on the beach and trendy Miami rooftop bars. We can't say we disagree!

Tourists are willing to travel pretty far for Miami’s famous Cuban food, and a lot of them are still highly fascinated by Gianni Versace and the South Beach mansion where he was murdered.

Locals can’t seem to stay away from South Florida’s beloved, no-frills watering holes like Flanigan’s and Georgie’s Alibi up in Wilton Manors. Meanwhile, Miami's famous strip clubs attracted the most repeat customers—with users sometimes covering quite long distances to reach them. (Not exactly surprising.)

There are plenty of quirky entries and revealing moments among the data. Altogether, it sort of reads like a fun, food-and-nightlife-fueled horoscope for the Magic City.

Based on this data, South Beach (MILA, Mango's, Joe's, Bacon Bitch and Wet Willie's) reigns supreme as a must-visit Miami neighborhood—not that we needed fancy data to tell us that. The coveted Miami Beach spots in this category range from longtime restaurant and nightclub institutions like Joe's and Mango's to newer offerings like MILA, a multi-level spot off Lincoln Road with a buzzing rooftop, a hidden-away omakase counter and even a private members club. Of course, there are plenty of gems that didn't make the cut here. Whether you're looking to explore Miami Beach's quintessential attractions or more off-the-beaten-path options, our full South Beach neighborhood guide is a great starting point.

The data here also points to Wynwood (Lagniappe, 1-800-Lucky) as a hot Miami destination. The colorful arts district on the mainland has become a major crossroads for Miami tourists and locals alike. Though it's best known for its cutting-edge street art and wild nightlife, don't sleep on the dining options here. We've eaten our way through Mediterranean mezze platters, greasy pizza spots, funky sushi counters and more to create our definitive guide to the best restaurants in Wynwood right now.

We were pleased to find that a few of our favorite spots made this list, including the intimate Japanese-style listening room Dante's HiFi in Wynwood and Brickell's mainstay for a lively oyster happy hour, River Oyster Bar. Palm Court in Design District was also a somewhat surprising entry here, pointing to the fact that this micro-neighborhood is worth a visit for more than just its luxury shopping. In fact, you'll find a few of Miami's recently recognized Michelin restaurants here, including the two-starred L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Restaurant Miami. No one can argue with those trips!

Curious about where else people are going? Check out more of the data below.

