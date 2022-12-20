The 19 best memes and most iconic Miami moments of 2022

We certainly had ourselves a year.

Sometimes, a thing happens in Miami that’s so embarrassing, disappointing or just plain absurd that we instantly forget it—thanks, brain! The rest of the time, we’re scrolling through major headlines and seminal Miami moments jumbled together with clips of drunken boat collisions and gators chilling in the ‘burbs. It makes recalling what really mattered at the end of a long year in Miami feel like quite a daunting task. Luckily, as a publication of record for this city, we've been keeping tabs. So, in the spirit of the New Year, let’s do a bit of regression therapy and get it all out. These were the best memes and most iconic Miami moments of 2022.

Photograph: Courtesy Stubborn Seed/Grove Bay Hospitality Maine lobster

2. Mayor Suarez unveils the terrifying robo-crypto bull statue

And Miami-Dade County petitions to rename FTX Arena a few months later...🥴

Photograph: Courtesy Over Under

Oh, the drama!

We're giving Benito a pass on Gekkō. Love you, bb.

Photograph: Courtesy Ultra Music Festival

The legacy rave festival secured a five-year lease in the face of disgruntled Downtown residents.

Photograph: Shutterstock

It was just too good to last.

Photograph: Courtesy SKIMS

Kim K. even stopped in.



Photograph: Michael Stavaridis

New York’s eminent restaurant group continued its South Florida expansion this year, touching down in Coconut Grove with Sadelle’s, Brickell with Dirty French and the Design District with Contessa. Stay tuned because there’s more to come.

Is anyone else triggered?

Photograph: Shutterstock

And it's in great company, too.

Photograph: Patrick Chin

Read what our restaurant critic had to say about his first meal back.

Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Red Charlie

We're the hottest new tech hub, they said!

13. This gnarly king tide wave in South Beach washes people into the ocean

Six were injured.

Santa's Enchanted Forest

You'll have great views of the landfill at the top of the Ferris wheel!

Photograph: Courtesy Rusty Pelican

And doesn’t look a day over 25, like most things in Miami.

Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Erik Zunder

This tracks.

17. Boia De’s exclamation point gets vandalized by a nearly-naked man

Bro, chill. Reservations go live at noon 30 days in advance.

Photograph: Courtesy MaryGold's

Plus, downstairs restaurant MaryGold’s marks chef Brad Kilgore’s return to the neighborhood.

Photograph: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

The show, which runs for six months, is an instant hit with the bachelorette party circuit.