Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Miami Bull
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Anthony QuintanoMiami Bull

The 19 best memes and most iconic Miami moments of 2022

We certainly had ourselves a year.

Virginia Gil
Falyn Wood
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Sometimes, a thing happens in Miami that’s so embarrassing, disappointing or just plain absurd that we instantly forget it—thanks, brain! The rest of the time, we’re scrolling through major headlines and seminal Miami moments jumbled together with clips of drunken boat collisions and gators chilling in the ‘burbs. It makes recalling what really mattered at the end of a long year in Miami feel like quite a daunting task. Luckily, as a publication of record for this city, we've been keeping tabs. So, in the spirit of the New Year, let’s do a bit of regression therapy and get it all out. These were the best memes and most iconic Miami moments of 2022. 

Stubborn Seed
Photograph: Courtesy Stubborn Seed/Grove Bay HospitalityMaine lobster

1. The Michelin Guide finally arrives in Florida, Miami leads with 11 starred spots

We break down the city’s top dining establishments here

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Billy Corben (@billycorben)

2. Mayor Suarez unveils the terrifying robo-crypto bull statue

And Miami-Dade County petitions to rename FTX Arena a few months later...🥴 

Over Under
Photograph: Courtesy Over Under

3. Over Under overcomes some permitting issues and reopens in Downtown

Oh, the drama!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade)

4. Bad Bunny and David Grutman open a Japanese steakhouse in Brickell

We're giving Benito a pass on Gekkō. Love you, bb.

Ultra Music Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Ultra Music Festival

5. Ultra returns to Bayfront Park

 The legacy rave festival secured a five-year lease in the face of disgruntled Downtown residents.

Ocean Drive
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. Ocean Drive reopens to cars, bumming out pedestrians and tourists everywhere.

It was just too good to last.

SKIMS Swim
Photograph: Courtesy SKIMS

7. SKIMS Swim debuts in Miami with a chic pop-up shop in the Design District

Kim K. even stopped in.

Contessa Miami
Photograph: Michael Stavaridis

8. Three new Major Food Group restaurants land in Miami

New York’s eminent restaurant group continued its South Florida expansion this year, touching down in Coconut Grove with Sadelle’s, Brickell with Dirty French and the Design District with Contessa. Stay tuned because there’s more to come. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade)

9. The historic Deauville Beach Resort gets demolished

Is anyone else triggered?

Coconut Grove
Photograph: Shutterstock

10. Coconut Grove ranks among the world’s 30 coolest neighborhoods

And it's in great company, too.

Fox's Sherron Inn
Photograph: Patrick Chin

11. Legendary South Miami dive Fox’s Lounge reemerges in all its retro glory

Read what our restaurant critic had to say about his first meal back.

Downtown Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Red Charlie

12. Miami rent rises faster than any other city in the U.S.

We're the hottest new tech hub, they said! 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade)

13. This gnarly king tide wave in South Beach washes people into the ocean

Six were injured.

Santa's Enchanted Forest, Miami, Florida
Santa's Enchanted Forest

14. Santa’s Enchanted Forest moves to a massive new location in Doral

You'll have great views of the landfill at the top of the Ferris wheel!

Rusty Pelican
Photograph: Courtesy Rusty Pelican

15. Waterfront favorite Rusty Pelican turns 50

And doesn’t look a day over 25, like most things in Miami.

Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Erik Zunder

16. Miami ranks itself as the third rudest city in the world

This tracks.

17. Boia De’s exclamation point gets vandalized by a nearly-naked man

Bro, chill. Reservations go live at noon 30 days in advance.

MaryGold's at Arlo Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy MaryGold's

18. Wynwood gets its first hotel and she’s every bit the artsy spot you expected

Plus, downstairs restaurant MaryGold’s marks chef Brad Kilgore’s return to the neighborhood.

Magic Mike Live
Photograph: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

19. Magic Mike Live kicks off its national tour in Miami

The show, which runs for six months, is an instant hit with the bachelorette party circuit. 

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!