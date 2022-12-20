The 19 best memes and most iconic Miami moments of 2022

[title]
Sometimes, a thing happens in Miami that’s so embarrassing, disappointing or just plain absurd that we instantly forget it—thanks, brain! The rest of the time, we’re scrolling through major headlines and seminal Miami moments jumbled together with clips of drunken boat collisions and gators chilling in the ‘burbs. It makes recalling what really mattered at the end of a long year in Miami feel like quite a daunting task. Luckily, as a publication of record for this city, we've been keeping tabs. So, in the spirit of the New Year, let’s do a bit of regression therapy and get it all out. These were the best memes and most iconic Miami moments of 2022.
1. The Michelin Guide finally arrives in Florida, Miami leads with 11 starred spots
We break down the city’s top dining establishments here.
2. Mayor Suarez unveils the terrifying robo-crypto bull statue
And Miami-Dade County petitions to rename FTX Arena a few months later...🥴
3. Over Under overcomes some permitting issues and reopens in Downtown
Oh, the drama!
4. Bad Bunny and David Grutman open a Japanese steakhouse in Brickell
We're giving Benito a pass on Gekkō. Love you, bb.
5. Ultra returns to Bayfront Park
The legacy rave festival secured a five-year lease in the face of disgruntled Downtown residents.
6. Ocean Drive reopens to cars, bumming out pedestrians and tourists everywhere.
It was just too good to last.
7. SKIMS Swim debuts in Miami with a chic pop-up shop in the Design District
Kim K. even stopped in.
8. Three new Major Food Group restaurants land in Miami
New York’s eminent restaurant group continued its South Florida expansion this year, touching down in Coconut Grove with Sadelle’s, Brickell with Dirty French and the Design District with Contessa. Stay tuned because there’s more to come.
9. The historic Deauville Beach Resort gets demolished
Is anyone else triggered?
10. Coconut Grove ranks among the world’s 30 coolest neighborhoods
And it's in great company, too.
11. Legendary South Miami dive Fox’s Lounge reemerges in all its retro glory
Read what our restaurant critic had to say about his first meal back.
12. Miami rent rises faster than any other city in the U.S.
We're the hottest new tech hub, they said!
13. This gnarly king tide wave in South Beach washes people into the ocean
14. Santa’s Enchanted Forest moves to a massive new location in Doral
You'll have great views of the landfill at the top of the Ferris wheel!
15. Waterfront favorite Rusty Pelican turns 50
And doesn’t look a day over 25, like most things in Miami.
16. Miami ranks itself as the third rudest city in the world
This tracks.
17. Boia De’s exclamation point gets vandalized by a nearly-naked man
Bro, chill. Reservations go live at noon 30 days in advance.
18. Wynwood gets its first hotel and she’s every bit the artsy spot you expected
Plus, downstairs restaurant MaryGold’s marks chef Brad Kilgore’s return to the neighborhood.
19. Magic Mike Live kicks off its national tour in Miami
The show, which runs for six months, is an instant hit with the bachelorette party circuit.