Photograph: Cleveland Jennings

The best live-fire restaurants in Miami for steak, seafood and smoking-hot veggies

From Korean BBQ to Argentinian asado and more, treat yourself at these Miami restaurants where the main ingredient is an open flame.

Mayfair Grill
Mayfair Grill
Caitlin Driscoll
Written by Caitlin Driscoll
Contributor
August in Miami is hot, hot, hot—and we’re not just talking about the weather. (Actually, that’s hotter than hell.) It’s National Barbeque Month, baby! That meaty, made-up time of year when everyone gathers ‘round the fire to grill and chill. There are so many ways to celebrate National Barbeque Month: Ribeye steaks, smoked pineapple, buttery lobster tails roasting over an open flame. Mmmmm, just the smell of it is enough to make your mouth water. 

Sorry, where was I? Oh, right: National Barbeque Month. This year’s celebrations are perfectly timed with the return of Miami Spice, when local restaurants offer three-course meals for $35 to $60 from August through September. What better time than now to dive into Miami’s red-hot live-fire scene? From Korean barbecue to Argentinian asado and more, treat yourself and celebrate accordingly at these Miami restaurants where the main ingredient is an open flame.

RECOMMENDED: The best BBQ in Miami and where to find it

Best live-fire restaurants in Miami

1. Cote Miami

  • Korean
  • Design District
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Cote Miami
Cote Miami
Photograph: Felipe Cuevas

Maybe you’ve done the Korean barbecue thing before, where meats are cooked at a charcoal grill in the center of a table in a suburban strip mall restaurant. Cote is a trendier, more elegant version of that—and a whole lot better. Here, servers conduct a well-choreographed dance to and from your table to drop, turn and plate each beautifully marbled piece of meat. The cuts are prime, the sides are incredible and the whole thing feels like you’ve just been to a Broadway show.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105818899/image.jpg
Eric Barton
 Contributor
Buy ticket

2. MUCHAAACHOS

  • Argentinian
  • Normandy Isle
MUCHAAACHOS
MUCHAAACHOS
Photograph: Katie June Burton @katiefresca

This laid-back restaurant serves two main staples of Argentinian culture: parrilladas y fútbol. Meat lovers have their pick at Muchaaachos, a soccer bar-slash-restaurant in Normandy Isles, with options like picanha, Tomahawk steak and a $90 parrillada feast with house-made chorizo, ribeye, blood sausage morcilla and sweetbread mollejas. Also from the live-fire grill, a whole branzino and wild-caught Argentine shrimp, and a flame-grilled broccolini dish that might just turn your kid into a veggie lover.

Book online
3. Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

  • Seafood
  • Omni
Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop Bar
Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Klaw Restaurant

As the name suggests, Klaw specializes in seafood. More specifically, ultra-fancy seafood from faraway lands harvested by some of the world’s most sought-after purveyors. We’re talking King Crab legs shipped fresh from Norway and Kaluga caviar from Asia’s Amur River. The same can be said about Klaw’s “heritage beef program,” in which premium Wagyu cuts and Florida Cracker Cattle are dry-aged in-house and cooked to perfection over an open flame. If you’re craving a luxurious surf and turf experience, this is where to go.

Book online

4. Mayfair Grill

  • Contemporary American
  • Coconut Grove
Mayfair Grill
Mayfair Grill
Photograph: Cleveland Jennings

Boutiques in Cocowalk come and go, but the Mayfair House is forever. Tucked inside of this lush boutique hotel is Mayfair Grill, a longtime neighborhood restaurant now under the tutelage of award-winning Miami chef Giorgio Rapicavoli. Enjoy the “old Grove” ambiance with wood-fired dishes like Florida snapper, Iberico pork presa and juicy chicken with cilantro salsa verde.

Book online
5. Shiver's Bar-B-Q

  • Barbecue
  • Leisure City
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended

If you’re in the mood for good, old-fashioned barbeque, head south toward Homestead for Shiver’s. This family-run restaurant has been around for over 60 years, churning out slow-roasted favorites like baby back ribs, pulled pork and ultra-tender brisket along with classic sides of cole slaw, fried okra, “squealing” potato skins, and their signature cornbread soufflé. Walk it off nearby at Coral Castle, one of Miami’s most random (and fascinating!) roadside attractions, or check out the Homestead nurseries for a bit of plant shopping.

6. KYU

  • Barbecue
  • Wynwood
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
KYU
KYU
Photograph: Courtesy KYU

The beloved Wynwood restaurant is finally back, and possibly better than ever. Following a two-year hiatus, KYU has returned to glory with a new look, new cocktails, and new wood-fired creations brushed with their signature Asian flair. Try the Japanese-style corn ribs, or go for old faithfuls like KYU’s roasted cauliflower and smoked bone marrow with shiso chimichurri. We know what you’re thinking, and the answer is yes, KYU’s famous coconut cake is alive and well. When much of Wynwood feels unrecognizable, we love KYU for its dependable deliciousness. 

Book online
7. Gaucho Ranch Grill & Wines

  • Steakhouse
  • Little River
Gaucho Ranch Grill & Wines
Gaucho Ranch Grill & Wines
Photograph: Courtesy Gaucho Ranch Grill & Wines

Founded by Argentinian-born meat importer Pablo Liberato and helmed by Uruguayan chef Juan Pablo Soria, Gaucho Ranch Grill & Wines is a cozy Little River outpost where they can let their organic, grass-fed and hormone-free meats shine in a warm, unpretentious restaurant setting. Each cut here is meticulously curated and prepared “asado”-style over a live fire like the South American cowboys would do. A selection of reasonably priced wines is also on display so you can purchase the perfect bottle to pair with your meal. Like what you ate? Swing by the Gaucho Ranch retail boutique nearby to stock up on your own cuts to cook at home (or order online).

https://media.timeout.com/images/106147525/image.jpg
Falyn Wood
 Editor, Time Out Miami
Book online

8. Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann

  • Argentinian
  • Miami Beach
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann
Photograph: Juan Fernando Ayora

Thanks to acclaimed Argentina grill-master Francis Mallmann, Los Fuegos is one of Miami’s most luxurious steakhouses. Situated inside the Faena Hotel, the restaurant centers around the concept of wood-fire cooking, meaning most plates at Los Fuegos are prepared over an open flame. Mallmann’s contemporary asado transforms a traditional Argentine barbecue into a sophisticated dining experience packed with sweetbreads, skirt steak, rib eye and chorizo drizzled in the restaurant’s signature aioli sauce infused with garlic and olive oil. If your mouth isn’t watering by now, check your pulse.

Book online
9. Dando La Brasa

  • Latin American
  • The Roads
Dando La Brasa
Dando La Brasa
Photograph: Courtesy Dando La Brasa

Latin American cuisine gets a fiery kick at Dando La Brasa. This Brickell Roads newcomer has a cult following for its rotisserie chicken, marinated over 48 hours in a “secret spice brine.” Other fan favorites include grilled octopus, crispy chicken wings and a cheesy lasagna stuffed with the aforementioned chicken. Thanks to a large menu of sides and health-conscious salads, Dando La Brasa works just as well for lunch with colleagues or a weeknight date away from the usual Brickell noise.

Book online

10. Apocalypse BBQ

  • Barbecue
  • Kendall
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Apocalypse BBQ
Apocalypse BBQ
Photograph: Eric Barton

The “world-class barbeque in Kendall” trend continues at Apocalypse. This fun-loving spot adds Miami sazón to traditional barbeque with cafecito rib rubs, mojo pork, brisket croquetas and more, often in collaboration with fellow Miami brands like Pinecrest Bakery and Masa Craft. Apocalypse BBQ is big on rotating specials, too. Stop by Wednesday for $1 wings, visit on Thursday for smoked beef ribs or pop in for specially-priced cocktails and pitmaster selects during happy hour.

11. Hate Mondays Tavern

  • Barbecue
  • West Kendall
Hate Mondays Tavern
Hate Mondays Tavern
Photograph: Courtesy Hate Mondays Tavern

As a born and raised Kendall girl, I feel it’s my duty to share Hate Mondays. This place is the definition of a hidden gem, tucked between warehouses off an unsuspecting street—but open the door and you’ll find some of the best barbeque in Miami. Take a seat beneath the year-round Christmas lights and savor monstrous hunks of meat like dino ribs, oxtail, Tomahawk steak and smoked pork belly. Weekly specials include meat-stuffed sandwiches, tacos, chicken wings and other handheld delights, plus a selection of local craft beer to wash it all down. 

Order delivery

12. AHU|MAR

  • Seafood
  • Brickell
AHU|MAR
AHU|MAR
Photograph: Courtesy Ahu Mar/Aura Groupe

Wood-fired seafood is the name of the game at Brickell’s Ahu Mar. The newly-rebranded restaurant imparts smoke and fire to local catch, and elevates them with zesty twists. Think cobia steak with chayote mojo, smoked salmon with caper aioli and juicy prawns topped with yuzu kosho garlic cream. You’ll also find wood-fired pizza and dad-sized steaks on the menu, making Ahu Mar a solid choice for a family night out.

Book online
13. Ossobuco

  • Steakhouse
  • Wynwood
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Ossobuco
Ossobuco
Photograph: Courtesy Ossobuco

Far too often, vegetables are cast aside as an afterthought. Ossobuco intends to change that. Along with the usual premium cuts, Ossobuco grills up organic produce for standout side dishes that are anything but boring. Try the grilled asparagus with citrusy ricotta mousse, or keep it light with a kale salad starring roasted parsnip, popped quinoa and hazelnut vinaigrette.

