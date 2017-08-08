Citi Bike will offer free rides in Staten Island and the Bronx

Staten Islanders and Bronx residents who have been patiently waiting for Citi Bike to finally ride its way into their borough will be happy to hear that the public bike sharing program is definitely making moves to expand its reach. To prove that it’s not all talk, Metro reports that Citi Bike will host several pop up events in both boroughs throughout August and September to give everyone a chance to ask questions, test out the bikes and get free day passes to use at any station.

The free pop ups will take place in three locations in the Bronx: Grand Concourse from 162nd and 170th Streets, August 20 and September 10, noon–4pm; St. Mary’s Park, September 9, 11am–2pm; and Walton Ave between 167th and 168th Streets, September 22nd, 2–6pm.

In Staten Island, the events will take place at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center, August 10, 5:30pm–7:30pm; Great Kills Park, August 13, 11am–3pm; and St. George Ferry Terminal, August 27, 2–4pm. Get those helmets ready!

