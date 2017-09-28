Did you know there’s a tricycle aquarium by the Hudson?

Families with kids who love aquatic animals but don't have time to schlep to the New York Aquarium in Coney Island can now stroll along lower Manhattan’s West Side for a cool mobile aquarium and hands-on science fun.

Photograph: Courtesy Hudson River Park

Hudson River Park has launched Roving River Tricycle, a mobile live wildlife exhibit perfect for curious little ones. The trike will hold an aquarium fish tank as well as an interactive touch tank up front so kids can see some of the Hudson River’s inhabitants up close. The fish tank will contain about five different fish, which will include oyster toadfish, seahorses and juvenile sea bass, and the touch tank will feature smaller critters like snails, crabs and eels. Even adults will get a kick out of watching the aquarium tricycle in motion as it makes its way from Chambers St all the way up to 59th St.

Photograph: Courtesy Hudson River Park

The Roving River Tricycle will also be a part of the park’s free educational programs like Big City Fishing and live performance events like Hudson RiverKids. The new initiative was created to teach kids about the Hudson Estuary and spark interest in local environment restoration projects. To find out where this aquarium on wheels will be rolling in the park, follow @HudsonRiverPark on Twitter.

