Get a sneak peek at Frozen on Broadway!

Frozen the Musical is coming to Broadway, and we’ve got the details on what’s sure to be Disney’s next onstage hit! If your kids couldn’t get enough of Anna and Elsa, then they’re going to love watching their favorite characters come to life on stage. Beginning spring 2018, Frozen will join other Disney favorites Aladdin and The Lion King at the St. James Theatre.

The show will feature more than twice as much music as the 2013 animated film so parents can breathe easy knowing kids will probably walk away with something other than "Let It Go" stuck on replay. Broadway preview and opening night dates will be announced in the coming months and tickets will go on sale later this year. In the meantime, the video below will hold fans over with interviews with creators, footage from the rehearsal room and more details on Frozen’s Broadway adaptation.

