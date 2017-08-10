Play with 2,000 pounds of free clay at SculptureCenter this month

If your kids love playing with clay, the SculptureCenter is hosting an event they won’t want to miss. On August 19 from 10am to 2pm, the Long Island City institution is hosting Clay Club, a free public event where 2,000 pounds of clay will be up for grabs. Participants can either mold their own creations or join in on an artist-led collaborative project.

Sculpture Center was originally called Clay Club when it opened in 1928. Back then, artists and student would gather in Staten Island every summer from 1928 to 1939 to create one massive temporary sculpture out of natural clay. This month’s event is a nod to that tradition.

Photograph: Courtesy SculptureCenter

Group sculpture projects at this Clay Club revival will be led by Christian Holstad, Joanna Malinowska, Kate Newby, Hayley Silverman and Ser Serpas, Agathe Snow and Patrice Renee Washington. Music by SHYBOI and food vendors will make for a fun place to let imaginations run wild. This definitely beats mushing Play-Doh on the living room floor.

