The Dr. Seuss Museum is now open—and worth visiting ASAP!

We blogged about The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum way back in November of last year before it opened to the public, and now we're following up to see what's there. Spoiler: It's really cool! Seuss lovers of all ages will appreciate amazing artifacts and exhibits that honor the master of tongue-twisty children's tales.

If you're able to take a trip out to Springfield, MA, you'll certainly want to leave time to explore the museum's two floors. The first is dedicated to interactive exhibits and games, while the second recreates Theodor Geisel's (Seuss') studio and living room with real artifacts from his residence.

Start your experience with the "Entry Hall," which offers a Mulberry Street police officer atop a bike (that kids can sit on, too!), a massive Mulberry Street mural and a custom glass trumpet lighting fixture that embodies the whimsy of Seuss stories. You might then head to exhibits like "Fairfield Street," which teaches visitors about the Springfield Geisel knew as a boy. Then, you might see "Young Ted in Springfield," where you'll encounter a play bakery, a zoo of fantastic characters, a digital fishing game and even a spot to "draw" on his childhood bedroom walls just like he did as a child.

"Readingville," the most colorful exhibit of all, brings Seuss's ABC story to life with floor-to-ceiling artwork that even talks (letters produce sounds when pressed), plus Green Eggs and Ham wordplay games. You'll also find characters like the Wump a Gump (who can be sat upon) and tall Truffula trees, instruments and a story block station where tykes can build their own story just by playing.

There's so much more to see, too. This destination is definitely one of our favorite new family vacations from NYC.

Timed ticketing lets visitors experience the exhibits to the fullest, offering 200 people access every hour. We'd recommend reserving a ticket ahead of time here. Access to all five Springfield Museums: $25, children 3–17 $13, students and seniors $16.50, under 3 free.