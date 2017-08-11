Tickets for FROZEN on Broadway go on sale this month!

Whoa! Can you believe it's finally here? Tickets for the Broadway production of FROZEN go on sale this month, and we can't wait to get our hands on 'em—It'll certainly top our list of the best plays for kids! FROZEN will now open in March (exact dates TBD) and you can get access to these prized seats by checking out the website for single tickets (FrozenTheMusical.com) on Monday, August 14 at 10am EST. If that doesn't work (we expect the site will be getting quite a bit of traffic), you can call 866-870-2717 to buy tickets via the Disney Broadway Hotline.

Early performances will begin at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018, and the show will officially open mid-March. Do you wanna build a snowman?

For more family fun, check out our top 101 things to do with kids in NYC, our favorite free activities for kids and our ultimate guide to the best kids' movies of all time.