  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Tickets for FROZEN on Broadway go on sale this month!

By Allie Early Posted: Friday August 11 2017, 9:52am

Tickets for FROZEN on Broadway go on sale this month!
Photograph: Courtesy Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures

Whoa! Can you believe it's finally here? Tickets for the Broadway production of FROZEN go on sale this month, and we can't wait to get our hands on 'em—It'll certainly top our list of the best plays for kids! FROZEN will now open in March (exact dates TBD) and you can get access to these prized seats by checking out the website for single tickets (FrozenTheMusical.com) on Monday, August 14 at 10am EST. If that doesn't work (we expect the site will be getting quite a bit of traffic), you can call 866-870-2717 to buy tickets via the Disney Broadway Hotline.

Early performances will begin at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018, and the show will officially open mid-March. Do you wanna build a snowman?

For more family fun, check out our top 101 things to do with kids in NYC, our favorite free activities for kids and our ultimate guide to the best kids' movies of all time.

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Allie Early 157 Posts

Allie Early is the editor of Time Out New York Kids. She loves playing Ultimate Frisbee, watching zombie movies and helping NYC families make the most of their city.  

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest