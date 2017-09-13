Try a Cheetos bagel or Rosé cream cheese at this quirky SI bagel spot!

Just a little Cocoa And Fruity Pebble rivalry action going on with these bagels 😍😍😍 A post shared by Kevin Donoghue (@k_dollasss) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Say so long to those tired sesame seed bagels with plain old cream cheese. Breakfast is about to get a whole lot more interesting once you get a taste of these quirky bagels. Bagels R Us, located at 4300 Amboy Rd in Eltingville, Staten Island, serves up the New York breakfast staple smeared with creative cream cheese flavors like Doritos and Oreo and a variety of cereals mixed into the dough. And there are a couple options made just for the grown-ups: cream cheese made with Rosé and Jack Daniel’s Honey Maple Whiskey.

Friday calls for cereal bagels @bagelsrussi ! Which would you choose? A post shared by ‏ Food|Drinks (@thefoodieesq) on Jul 7, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

If you’re not into booze-infused spreads, or are searching specifically for kid-friendly fare, Bagels R Us’ medleys include bagels mixed with cereals like Fruity Pebbles, Cocoa Pebbles, Lucky Charms, Cookie Crisp, Cap’n Crunch and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The shop has been in business for 20 years, but manager Amanda Terlizzi breathed new life into the eatery’s offerings after tasting her way through bagels around the globe. Boozy cream cheese is the latest treat that has helped the shop go viral on Instagram.

Rainbow food, creative cream cheese flavors and cereal restaurants are not new hits in NYC, but this spot combines all three! Plus, what tired parent wouldn’t totally go for a secret boozy pick-me-up after dropping the kids off at school?