Visit the North Pole and meet reindeer on a weekend trip from NYC!

Christmas for kids is approaching, and believe it or not, you can find the North Pole in Upstate New York! If you’re willing to rent a car and zoom up to the scenic Adirondacks for a weekend, you’ll find North Pole located in the town of Wilmington in Essex County—and within it Santa’s Workshop, a theme park that opened for the first time in July of 1949.

Today, Santa’s Workshop is just as charming—if not more charming—than it was in the ’40s. Guests can visit Santa’s House, Santa’s Hat Maker, Santa’s Candy Maker, the Yuletide Theater, Santa’s Blacksmith, Santa’s Bake Shop, a reindeer barn with real reindeer, a carousel and a sleigh-themed roller coaster, and they can even hop aboard a real train called the Candy Cane Express. Park open weekends 10am–3:30pm through Dec 17. Day pass: Ages 2–64 $22.95, seniors $20.95, children under 2 free.

Families looking to spend a full weekend at the attraction might partake in Yuletide Family Weekends (Nov 18–Dec 17), which include two nights of fun activities, lodging and entertainment including magic shows, storytelling, visiting Santa’s workshop and meeting Santa himself. Various prices. You might also visit for Village of Lights, where the park is explored after dark (4:30–8pm) and guests enjoy caroling, a nativity pageant, feeding the reindeer and roasting marshmallows. Dec 3, 10, 17, 20–23. Village of Lights $11.95, children under 2 free.

For holiday fun locally, visit our favorite holiday markets and toy stores!

