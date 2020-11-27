New York KidsChange city
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Black Friday deals NYC families need to know about

$19 Razor Scooters? Yes, please!

By
Danielle Valente
Have you digested? Great! Now's the time to switch gears from Thanksgiving to Christmas and take advantage of Black Friday deals. 

If you're wondering what to get the kiddos, these sales might help solidify your decision. Check 'em out! 

FAO Schwarz 

NYC's iconic toy store is offering 20 percent off on its famous brands, including FAO, Sharper Image and Discovery. Learn more online

FAO Schwarz
Photograph: Shutterstock

Old Navy 

In-store and online purchases are 50 percent off today until 11:59pm PT. Certain restrictions may apply. Learn more online

Target 

H&M

Everything at H&M is 30 percent off, both online and in stores. This comes in handy, as they're offering some of our go-to kids' winter coats this year! Learn more online

hm coat
Courtesy H&M

The Children's Place

The Children's Place is celebrating big online: The entire site is 60–70 percent off during Cyber Week. Learn more online

Be sure to check out the best New York toy store locales and kids' clothing stores. Don't forget to put cool holiday events on your December events calendar!

