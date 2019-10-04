Disney Cruise Line reveals its 2021 lineup, and we're ready for a magical trip

As much as we love NYC, we're all for a great vacation. Fortunately, Mickey's got us covered!

Disney Cruise Line is returning to New Orleans in early 2021 with cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Why are we excited about this now? Because Disney always has some of the best family cruises, and bookings were just made available to the public—the six sailings from this ultra-popular port will likely sell out.

At the risk of stating the obvious, one of the best things about New Orleans-based cruise is being based in New Orleans. We have tons of ideas for what to do, where to go and what to eat in the Crescent City.

Most of the New Orleans-based cruises are to Mexico or the Bahamas, but one 14-day journey will go to San Diego via the Panama Canal, with stops in Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas. Sounds to us like one of the best family vacations you could have.

Disney also announced that its fifth ship, the Disney Wish, will launch in 2022. Some design elements have been shared with the public, such as a grand atrium inspired by the majestic palaces of enchanted fairy tales. Important intelligence: the stern will feature Rapunzel and her chameleon pal Pascal.

Just like all of Disney's ships, the Disney Wish will have all the amenities and onboard activities that make it so easy and so much fun to travel with kids. From youth clubs to deck parties to twisty water slides, a ship like this one takes the guesswork out of having a good time.

