NYC schools opened registration for complete remote learning this fall

Although there are plenty of uncertainties surrounding the return to school this fall, one thing is clear: Remote learning won't be phased out any time soon.

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed that NYC schools will adhere to a mix of online and in-person learning come September. There are various scheduling possibilities, and one is completely remote for those parents who would feel more comfortable keeping their children at home.

From July 15 to August 7, moms and dads have the option to apply for all-remote learning for autumn by completing the Learning Preferences survey or calling 718-935-2200. Students will not need a medical reason to opt into this plan.

According to the survey, families are able to make changes:

If you chose 100% Remote Learning but want to change your child’s preference back to Blended Learning, complete this form again by August 7.

After August 7, any family who chose 100% Remote Learning will have the option to change back to Blended Learning at a few specific times during the school year.

Not sure what to choose? Sit in on one of the DOE's virtual, city-wide information sessions about the return to school. The dates are as follows:

Thursday, July 16

Tuesday, July 28

Wednesday, August 12

Thursday, August 27

In the meantime, don't forget to take a breather from all of the back-to-school prep and enjoy our favorite summer activities for kids.

