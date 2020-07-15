Spotify revealed the most popular Disney songs to listen to on a road trip

Hold on to your mouse ears.

Spotify and Halfords teamed up to uncover the best Disney sing-along songs, and the results just might surprise you. The next time you are heading out for a socially-distanced road trip, explore these karaoke-worthy jams.

Halfords and Spotify's top 10 Disney songs list is as follows:

"How Far I’ll Go" sung by Auli’i Cravalho—Moana

"Hakuna Matata" sung by Nathan Lane—The Lion King

"Under The Sea" sung by Samuel E. Wright—The Little Mermaid

"You’re Welcome" sung by Dwayne Johnson—Moana

"Part of Your World" sung by Jodi Benson—The Little Mermaid

"I Just Can’t Wait to Be King" sung by Jason Weaver—The Lion King

"I’ll Make a Man Out of You" sung by Donny Osmond—Mulan

"When Will My Life Begin?" sung by Mandy Moore—Tangled

"Let It Go" sung by Idina Menzel—Frozen

"Go The Distance" by Roger Bart— Hercules

Anyone else shocked that our leading lady from Arendelle didn't even crack the top five? Well, regardless of the most popular song, we can all agree that this list is certainly a solid mix from the best Disney movies of all time. If you're in need of a car ride that allows you to belt out all 10 jams, check out our travel page for local day trip inspiration!

