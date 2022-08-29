Lovingly dubbed a gastrodive, this no-frills spot delivers strong drinks, salty food and a lively atmosphere that draws legions of fans. The nibbles here are no ordinary bar bites, either. The kitchen churns out crispy, crackly fried chicken and pillowy biscuits with honey butter that are excellent complements to your can of Schlitz.
Bars in Williamsburg make up much of Brooklyn’s vast and varied drinking scene. The neighborhood is home to saloons geared toward every type of drinker: straightforward beer bars for hops geeks, sophisticated first-date bars for Tinder matches and a bevy of chameleon-like joints that are equal parts bar, restaurant and place to dance. Find the absolute best bars in the hood right here.
