Manhatta
Photograph: Courtesy of Giada Paoloni

NYC's 12 best first-date restaurants

Woo with food, drinks and views

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Like NYC’s most romantic bars and restaurants, almost any venue can be a great first date place. Some fledgling love birds flock to fine dining destinations, others eschew formality in favor of divier environs, and plenty are drawn only to the shine of the newest spots on the block. Each of these picks for your first venture out with a promising new pal all have food, drinks, and a little something extra special that might send you soaring toward the horizon. 

Restaurants and bars for a first date

Ye’s Apothecary
Photograph: Courtesy of @simonleungphoto

1. Ye’s Apothecary

  • Restaurants
  • Lower East Side

Last year’s best new date place, Ye’s Apothecary goes a long way in setting the mood for romance. Its subterranean space feels recessed from the busy Lower East Side out on Orchard Street and beyond, it’s appointed in lovely jewel tones and fixed with flattering moody light. Its also a little lower pressure, as you can move “just drinks” to an array of Szechuan tapas, should you wish to extend the evening. 

Raoul’s

2. Raoul’s

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Soho
  • price 4 of 4

Imagine an NYC classic of a relatively recent vintage, and Raoul’s shall appear. The Prince Street favorite first opened in 1975, and it’s still popular today for its French food, wine and inimitably romantic atmosphere. 

Jadis

4. Jadis

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Romantically rustic Jadis has been linking hearts since 2006. Slink down into its sunken, brick-lined embrace for a lengthy wine list, small plates, French standards, cheese and charcuterie around the bar and tables up front or on upholstered chairs and sofas in the back.  

Roll-N-Roaster
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

5. Roll-N-Roaster

  • Restaurants
  • Sandwich shops
  • Sheepshead Bay
  • price 1 of 4

A lot of New Yorkers—and even just visitors to the five boroughs—tend to romanticize the past, and this beacon to years gone by that first opened in 1971 looks every one of its 52 years. It’s darling, it’s charming and it has a $60 bottle of Moët to pair with your $7.45 roast beef sandwiches and $4 fries. Beer’s also listed at $2.95. 

Manhatta
Photograph: Gabi Porter

6. Manhatta

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Financial District
  • price 3 of 4

When only a view will do, Manhatta soars 60 stories above its namesake island, with an experience that actually rises to those typically higher rooftop-level prices. Cocktails are actually a relatively reasonable viewstaurant $19 and, although there is a five-course chef’s tasting for $165, and aside from the $158 côte de bœuf for two, Manhatta’s highest-priced main is its $54 grilled lobster. 

Maison Premiere
Photograph: Filip Wolak

7. Maison Premiere

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

This Williamsburg staple is another excellent option to start with a cocktail or two and see whether the evening merits snacks or dinner. Start with terrific drinks, or sample the absinthe options at the wrap-around bar and slide over to a petite table for oodles of oysters and other seafood-forward menu items. 

Order delivery

8. Vinatería

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Harlem
  • price 2 of 4

Chicly vintage-esque inside with two stretches of sidewalk seats on its corner outside, Vinatería is an easy, breezy place to be. Its Italian and Spanish-influenced menus include a wide variety of options to please many palates; ideal for these early dates. 

9. Johnny’s Famous Reef Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • The Bronx
  • price 1 of 4

There is still plenty of time to schedule an inaugural outing to Johnny’s Reef, which reopens for the season on March 3. It’s also anyone’s guess what kind of weather we’ll have during those spring preview days, but, on a good one, order abundant seafood options and frozen drinks at the counter inside, and grab a picnic table near the waterfront outside for a mini-getaway without leaving NYC with someone you barely know. 

Cafe Skye
Photograph: Courtesy of Cafe Skye

10. Cafe Skye

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Lower East Side

This snuggly spot a short zag away from much busier Rivington Street feels like a peaceful little retreat from all the excitement nearby. Although it’s been open for more than a year, it might just be new to the date who seems to know everywhere downtown. Its interior is a little like a particularly stylish farmhouse with novel cocktails, wine, beer and a fairly broad menu of small and large plates. 

Gugu Room
Photograph: Courtesy of Michael Tulipan/MST Creative PR

11. Gugu Room

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Lower East Side

Downtown’s top option for last minute commitments often has a few same or next day reservations available, and it’s a good bet to pop in for spots at the gleaming bar or intimite tables. The Filipino-Japanese izakaya, like a lot of first date faves, also has menus you can build. Start with Gugu Room’s signature cocktails, add on a couple of sensational skewers and you might end up with a whole sampler platter.  

Daintree
Photograph: Courtesy of Noah Fecks

12. Daintree

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Midtown West

It’s located both close enough to midtown for possible convenience and far enough away for only middling annoyance, it’s large enough to cozy up and it’s filled with drinks and snacks. It isn’t a riddle, it’s Daintree rooftop: a prime choice for those promising workweek meets. 

