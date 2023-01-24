NYC's 12 best first-date restaurants

Like NYC’s most romantic bars and restaurants, almost any venue can be a great first date place. Some fledgling love birds flock to fine dining destinations, others eschew formality in favor of divier environs, and plenty are drawn only to the shine of the newest spots on the block. Each of these picks for your first venture out with a promising new pal all have food, drinks, and a little something extra special that might send you soaring toward the horizon.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC