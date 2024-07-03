It's summer in the city, but you just want to GTFO. However, you're not looking for some quaint camping trip upstate or a family-friendly weekend getaway—you want city-level raging with the beach breeze in your hair. And accessibility by train. Montauk, the surfer-fishermen town set in the farthest point out east in the Hamptons, is known for an "it" scene during the summer thanks to its high-low mix of elitist clubs, gritty dives, local hangouts and a constant influx of new bars and restaurants. We’ve rounded up the best Montauk bars for partying in the Hamptons’ rowdiest hamlet.

