During peak season, you need to have a reservation or be a hotel guest to even step foot on the beach club (annual memberships also start at $30,000 if you want to be all-inclusive and access the spa). But the 2,000-foot-long private beach and luxury service right to your cabana is perhaps worth the snobbery and high prices if you’re looking to splurge. Influencer-styled crowds get tipsy near the nautical-striped outdoor bar and a live DJ helps keep the day party thumping throughout the summer.
It's summer in the city, but you just want to GTFO. However, you're not looking for some quaint camping trip upstate or a family-friendly weekend getaway—you want city-level raging with the beach breeze in your hair. And accessibility by train. Montauk, the surfer-fishermen town set in the farthest point out east in the Hamptons, is known for an "it" scene during the summer thanks to its high-low mix of elitist clubs, gritty dives, local hangouts and a constant influx of new bars and restaurants. We’ve rounded up the best Montauk bars for partying in the Hamptons’ rowdiest hamlet.
