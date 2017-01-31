10 touchdown-worthy tailgating packages for Super Bowl Sunday

Whether you're in it for the commercials, the halftime shows or to actually root for the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons, it's likely you'll be tuning in on Sunday for Super Bowl LI. Sure, there are plenty of bars and restaurants at which to watch the big game, but if you want to throw your own shindig, you can still take the guesswork out of your game-day menu with these fittingly carb-filled tailgating packages, available for pick-up and delivery in NYC.

Mission Chinese Food

Danny Bowien's nouveau-Chinese favorite is rolling out catering capabilities just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, which means you can get for-ten versions of MCF classics like thrice-cooked bacon ($60), salt cod fried rice ($50) and Chongqing chicken wings ($60). Catering orders must be placed by 5pm and require 48-hour advanced notice.

Parm

The Italian-American luncheonette offers three pickup packages for Super Bowl Sunday: the for-six Kick-Off ($125) features sandwiches like chicken caprese and roast beef; the 12-person Field Goal ($230) builds off that base with 30 buffalo wings and a choice of Caesar or Sunday salad; and the Touchdown ($535) adds 30 extra wings and a meat-and-cheese platter to sate your 25 best football-loving buds. Orders must be placed by 5pm on Friday 2/3.

The Dutch

Andrew Carmellini’s Soho favorite celebrates the big game with a $150 comfort-food feast that feeds up to eight people, with items like a 16-piece fried-chicken bucket, a whole apple pie and sides of chipotle-scallion corn bread and honey-butter biscuits. Pickup orders must be placed via Eventbrite by 8pm on Friday 2/3.

Make Sandwich

The East Village newcomer is offering only 10 limited-edition sandwich packages ($100) for the Super Bowl: The first-come, first-serve boxes contain 10 sandwiches (steak and salsa verde, Italian meats with provolone), as well as a branded hat, bandana and T-shirt. The special is available for pick-up and must be ordered by Friday 2/3 at catering@makesandwich.com.



Root & Bone

The Southern-fried charmer is offering Super Bowl options as both à la carte specials (a dozen cheese-and-ham–stuffed biscuits for $40, five pounds of macaroni and cheese for $35) or as preset packages that can be ordered via the restaurant's website: the Small Party Pack ($55, serves four) features a whole fried bird, four biscuits, a side of mac-and-cheese and a side of slaw; while the Big Party Pack ($180, serves 12) sports two dozen each of fried drumsticks and wings, five pounds each of mac and slaw, and one dozen biscuits.

Photograph: Courtesy of Root & Bone

Empellón al Pastor

Alex Stupak's East Village taqueria is doling out two set packages for Super Bowl LI: The first feeds 10 people with two taco platters, chicken wings, nachos, guacamole and your choice of side ($250), and a larger feast for 25 people, which doubles down on guac and sides. The packages are available for purchase and delivery from February 3rd through 5th.



Katz’s Delicatessen

Available for nationwide delivery, the feeds-eight package ($175) from the iconic Lower East Side deli includes its legendary pastrami, corned beef, pigs in a blanket, a whole salami and your choice of pickle (new or sour).

Pig & Khao

Along with à la carte Super Bowl specials, Leah Cohen offers a $155 package for pickup or delivery. Place an order by Thursday 2 at 5pm, and you’ll get a mix of adobo-spiced and Thai-curry wings, baby back ribs, banh mi burgers, mapo-chili hot dogs and two pints each of potato salad and cabbage slaw.



Genuine Superette

Email info@eatgenuine.com by 3pm on Friday 2/3 to order from the burger joint's full catering menu (available for pick-up or delivery), with options like 24 spicy smokehouse burgers for $69, a 25-person tray of sweet potato fries for $52 or, for that rare healthy option, a grilled veggie salad platter for $60.

Rotisserie Georgette

Available for pick-up or delivery, the elevated Super Bowl offerings at this fowl-focused uptown spot include pomegranate-glazed baby back ribs ($30 half rack, $49 whole rack), a buffalo-spiced whole rotisserie chicken ($49) and bourbon-pecan blondies ($15 for four bars). Order by Friday, 2/3 at 5pm via the restaurant's site to have in time for Sunday's festivities.