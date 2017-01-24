  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Brooklyn's best new pizzeria is coming to Manhattan

By Christina Izzo Posted: Tuesday January 24 2017, 6:05pm

Brooklyn's best new pizzeria is coming to Manhattan
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz
Emmy Squared

Emily and Matt Hyland are behind one of New York's most promising young pizza empires, with Clinton Hill parlor Emily and its square-pizza sister in Williamsburg, Emmy Squared. And now the couple expands that empire into Manhattan with a second location of the latter pizzeria, which was widely regarded as one of the best new restaurants of 2016.  

The team is taking over the Blue Ribbon Bakery Kitchen space at 35 Downing Street, and while details on the new location are scant, we're going to expect the same caliber of crispy, cheesy square pies that won a spot on our list of 100 Best Dishes

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Christina Izzo 326 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest