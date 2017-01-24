Brooklyn's best new pizzeria is coming to Manhattan

Emily and Matt Hyland are behind one of New York's most promising young pizza empires, with Clinton Hill parlor Emily and its square-pizza sister in Williamsburg, Emmy Squared. And now the couple expands that empire into Manhattan with a second location of the latter pizzeria, which was widely regarded as one of the best new restaurants of 2016.
The team is taking over the Blue Ribbon Bakery Kitchen space at 35 Downing Street, and while details on the new location are scant, we're going to expect the same caliber of crispy, cheesy square pies that won a spot on our list of 100 Best Dishes.
