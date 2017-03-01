  • Blog
Shake Shack's Danny Meyer to open New York's highest ballroom restaurant next year

By Christina Izzo Posted: Wednesday March 1 2017, 12:13pm

Danny Meyer

The Financial District has been on a hot streak of restaurant openings lately (Fowler & Wells, Augustine and Amada among them) and it looks like 2017 will be no exception.

Danny Meyer—the hospitality giant behind the Shake Shack chain and restaurants including Gramercy TavernMarta, and the recent four-star reincarnation of Union Square Cafe—will be heading downtown for a sky-skimming, 60th-floor restaurant at 128 Liberty Street.

Details are scant, but according to The New York Post, the contracted space will be set 880 feet above ground level with 360-degree views of the skyline, and will be divided into a 12,000-square-foot public restaurant, a bar and a private event space.

The project is part of a $30 million partnership between Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group and Fosun Property Holdings. Stay tuned for more intel. 

