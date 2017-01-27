The best things to eat near the Chinese New Year Parade

The Chinese New Year Parade and Festival in Manhattan's Chinatown might be the biggest rooster celebration in the city. On February 5th, the parade loops through the spirited neighborhood, so we've picked out the best eateries you can duck into when you're getting a little crowd-weary, or take out from if you don't want to miss a beat. To see the full route, check out our Chinese New Year Parade guide.

RECOMMEND: Full Guide to Chinese New Year in NYC

Xi'an Famous Foods: Yes, you can get the heralded Chinese grub all over the city now, but eating it in Chinatown during the Lunar New Year parade gets you extra points. Go for the spicy noodles or cumin-spiced burger. 67 Bayard St

Vivi Bubble Tea: If you're looking for a quick refresher, order some bubble tea from the adorable storefront on Bayard Street. You can go for sweet flavors like jasmine-honey tea or even sweeter varieties like tiramisu milk tea. 49 Bayard St

Spicy Village: It's certainly not a sight to behold, but the spicy big-tray chicken and the pork-filled pancakes at this no-frills spot make for the perfect wallet-friendly lunch break. 68 Forsyth St #B

Chinatown Ice Cream Factory: Parades require a lot of standing and people-dodging, which is basically like a full day of exercise. Cap off all your hard work in the best way: a trip to an ice cream shop. 65 Bayard St

Great N.Y. Noodletown: If it's freezing outside (and hey, it is February), slurp on some noodles or soup at the Cantonese eatery to warm up from the inside out. 28 Bowery