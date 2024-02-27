One of the more historic buildings in New York, this budget hotel has a salty past. Opened in 1907, the 14-story landmark building was home to the American Seaman’s Friend Society Sailors Home. Rooms leave much to be desired, as they measure only 50 square feet (inspired by vintage train sleeper compartments), but the hotel is under the direction of Eric Goode and Sean MacPherson of legendary NYC hotels the Bowery and Maritime, so you know you’re in modern, comfortable hands.
Mood? Old-world charm.
Location perks? In the heart of Greenwich Village.
Budget range? Cheap as chips.