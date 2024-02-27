These cheap hotels in Manhattan are designed to keep your wallet full so you can explore the best of New York City

These cheap hotels in Manhattan have plenty of the bells and whistles expected from swank Manhattan hotels but with half the price tag. It’s no secret that a trip to New York City – and Manhattan in particular – is going to set you back a paycheck (or many). But if you can’t treat yourself in the Big Apple, where can you? So while you’re wining and dining at the best Manhattan restaurants, hitting the theater to see the best Broadway shows in NYC, and exploring the best New York attractions, you can ease your buyer’s remorse by staying at one of these cheap Manhattan hotels.

February 2024 update: one of our favorite hotels is no longer unavailable, so we've replaced it with another incredibly cheap hotel: Pod 51.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every hotel featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.