a NYC hotel with private terrace and colorful decor
Photograph: Booking.com

The 9 best cheap hotels in Manhattan, for a budget-friendly alternative to the Big Apple

These cheap hotels in Manhattan are designed to keep your wallet full so you can explore the best of New York City

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Meagan Drillinger
&
Alex Floyd-Douglass
These cheap hotels in Manhattan have plenty of the bells and whistles expected from swank Manhattan hotels but with half the price tag. It’s no secret that a trip to New York City – and Manhattan in particular – is going to set you back a paycheck (or many). But if you can’t treat yourself in the Big Apple, where can you? So while you’re wining and dining at the best Manhattan restaurants, hitting the theater to see the best Broadway shows in NYC, and exploring the best New York attractions, you can ease your buyer’s remorse by staying at one of these cheap Manhattan hotels.

February 2024 update: one of our favorite hotels is no longer unavailable, so we've replaced it with another incredibly cheap hotel: Pod 51.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every hotel featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best cheap Manhattan hotels

The Jane Hotel

1. The Jane Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

One of the more historic buildings in New York, this budget hotel has a salty past. Opened in 1907, the 14-story landmark building was home to the American Seaman’s Friend Society Sailors Home. Rooms leave much to be desired, as they measure only 50 square feet (inspired by vintage train sleeper compartments), but the hotel is under the direction of Eric Goode and Sean MacPherson of legendary NYC hotels the Bowery and Maritime, so you know you’re in modern, comfortable hands.

Mood? Old-world charm.
Location perks? In the heart of Greenwich Village.
Budget range? Cheap as chips.

Read more
Check prices
The Harlem Flophouse
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Kirby

2. The Harlem Flophouse

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Harlem
  • price 1 of 4

Walking into The Harlem Flophouse is like stepping into Billie Holiday’s memoirs. The moodily lit bed and breakfast oozes with a speakeasy bar vibe with its dark wood and omnipresent jazz music. Its four suites are named for Harlem Renaissance characters like Chester Himes and Cozy Cole. Inside, find a snapshot of historic Harlem decor, with tin ceilings, period knickknacks and working sinks in their original antique cabinets. There are two suites per floor and each pair shares a bathroom.

Mood? Eclectic aesthetic.
Location perks? Nestled in Harlem (the name's a giveaway).
Budget range? Great value for money.

Read more
Check prices
Pod 51
Photograph: Booking.com

3. Pod 51

Whoever said you can’t find a good room in Manhattan for under $150 a night has never heard of Pod 51. Not only are you right at the doorstep of the Upper East Side, but you’re staying in funky style. This cheap hotel has a choice of six pod-style rooms that sleep one to four guests. Cozy might be a kind term for room size, but you certainly won’t feel cramped with the trendy and colorful decor. Rooms have flat-screen TVs and free Wi-Fi, while the hotel offers facilities like a casual cafe and a rooftop deck.

Mood? Affordable luxury.
Location perks? East on 51st Streetm walking distance from Times Square.
Budget range? Exceptionally affordable.

Book now
Chelsea Savoy Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Edenpictures

4. Chelsea Savoy Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Chelsea
  • price 2 of 4

You won’t exactly be dazzled by the hotel’s boxy exterior and—full disclosure—it doesn’t get any more wow-worthy on the inside. But this super homey 89-room hotel was made for location and a small budget. The hotel is within walking distance of Madison Square Park and the subway, so while you won’t be Instagramming your non-existent breakfast in bed overlooking equally non-existent floor-to-ceiling windows, you will be out and about exploring Chelsea and NoMad, two of NYC’s hottest and trendiest neighborhoods du jour.

Mood? No-frills fun.
Location perks? An easy walk to Fifth Ave and all of the shopping options on offer.
Budget range? Surprisingly affordable. 

Read more
Check prices
Pod 39
Photograph: Courtesy Annie Schlechter

5. Pod 39

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Murray Hill
  • price 1 of 4

The second Pod hotel in NYC lives in a former 1918 residential hotel for single men. Today it’s a hipster haven in otherwise bro-central Murray Hill. The rooftop is a great spot for a potent margarita and prime Manhattan views. Rooms are small (as expected), but some have queen-size beds while others are bunk bed–style with individual TVs and bedside shelves.

Mood? Backpacker life.
Location perks? On 39th Street with direct access to the Metro.
Budget range? Amazingly inexpensive. 

Read more
Check prices
Sohotel
Photograph: Anna Simonak

6. Sohotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Little Italy
  • price 1 of 4

The Sohotel likes to carry the name of "oldest hotel in New York" but it’s hard to decipher whether or not that’s actually true. Regardless, the earliest accounts go back to the middle of the nineteenth century, so we’ll give it that. While past guests like William Waldorf Astor and John L. Sullivan might scoff at the contemporary crowd of backpackers and students, we say it’s a welcome respite for the modern traveler in the heart of downtown New York. A recent redo has left some rooms with skylights and a yellow-and-blue color scheme, with flat-screen TVs and always coveted exposed brick walls and hardwood floors.

Mood? Contemporary design. 
Location perks? No elevator or AC might leave summer travelers a little hot, but the Little Italy/SoHo/Chinatown location is absolutely worth the sacrifice.
Budget range? A decent price for the location. 

Read more
Check prices
Carlton Arms Hotel
Photograph: Wendy Connett

7. Carlton Arms Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Kips Bay
  • price 1 of 4

What started as an art project in the late '70s has maintained its bohemian essence and flair as a backpacker’s paradise and veritable art gallery. Each room, bathroom, and hallway is decked out with artwork, and bedrooms are themed and decorated with whimsy (like the Money Room and a tribute to a traditional English cottage). About half of the rooms have shared bathrooms, but for the price tag, it’s hard to complain.

Mood? Bohemian dream.
Location perks? Under 500m from Madison Square Park.
Budget range? A great deal indeed.

Read more
Check prices
St Marks Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy St. Marks Hotel

8. St Marks Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

Though its shabby exterior may be off-putting, the St Marks Hotel is a neighborhood legend and institution. The 64-room building is right at the gateway of the thriving East Village, right on the bustling thoroughfare that is St. Mark’s Place. You’ll be within a stone’s throw of karaoke dens, cheap eats, tattoo parlors, souvenir stands, hookah bars, and the rest of all that the East Village has to offer. (Don’t leave without snagging a slice from the 24-hour famous Ray’s Pizza downstairs.) The rooms are modest, but all have private bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and flat-screen TVs.

Mood? Cheap and cheerful.
Location perks? Walking distance from Fifth Avenue.
Budget range? Almost free.

Read more
Book now
414 Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy 414 Hotel

9. 414 Hotel

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 1 of 4

A four-star hotel at a one-star price is relatively unheard of in New York City, let alone Manhattan, so if you can score a room here you’ve won your vacation already. Get ready for a gorgeous brick exterior and an interior of cosmopolitan gray with accents of red. Rooms have fridges, flat-screen TVs, and iPod docks. A fireplace in the lobby is a lovely touch, considering New York winters are daunting. The building itself is made up of two townhouses separated by a courtyard, which is a lovely touch for those dreamy New York springs and summers. 

Mood? Low-key vibes.
Location perks? The neighborhood, Hell’s Kitchen, is a beautiful mélange of gritty New York history mixed with eclectic charm.
Budget range? Wildly cheap.

Read more
Check prices

Visiting NYC on a budget?

