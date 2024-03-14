If your date is going so well that you can’t possibly say good night (or wait out a Metro ride), download the “One Night Standard” app and you’re in luck (or literally getting lucky). Use it anytime between 3pm and 5am to see if a room is available and you may just find seriously low rates at one of the city’s hippest hotels. The app lets you snag a first-come, first-serve room (so it may be a guestroom or penthouse suite) at a last-minute rate. Stay to imbibe at the Biergarten and brunch at The Top of the Standard. Take your complimentary bikes out for a spin on the High Line.
The mood? Party through the night.
Location perks? Walking distance to the West Village—and the rooftop nightclub in-house.
Budget range? Mid-range to high-end.