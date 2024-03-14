New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Mark Hotel - Suite Bedroom
Photograph: Francesco TonelliThe Mark Hotel

The best date hotels in NYC

Make your next date World Series level when you score a room at one of New York City’s best date hotels

Written by
Hannah Howard
Contributor
Danielle Goldstein
Advertising

As far as date ideas in NYC go, dinner and drinks is perfectly fine (albeit a bit of a yawn), but if you're looking to hit a home run, you best book one of city's best date hotels. These sexy Manhattan and Brooklyn spots are, unsurprisingly, some of the most gorgeous, fun and well-appointed hotels in all of New York City, not to mention the world. It’s also no surprise that as locals we never get the chance to stay at one—because who in New York has the time or disposable income for a staycation?

Sometimes, however, the company of that special someone warrants a splurge. After all, there's no better date than one with plush white robes, a gigantic bed and room service. When you do muster the strength to put on clothes to leave your room, there are unmissable restaurants and bars nearby (or even downstairs), plus new neighborhoods to explore and all the top attractions of New York City at your doorstep, just helping to solidify the memories of an already killer date weekend.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to best hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best date hotels in NYC

The Standard, High Line
Photograph: Courtesy The Standard, High Line

1. The Standard, High Line

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Meatpacking District
  • price 3 of 4

If your date is going so well that you can’t possibly say good night (or wait out a Metro ride), download the “One Night Standard” app and you’re in luck (or literally getting lucky). Use it anytime between 3pm and 5am to see if a room is available and you may just find seriously low rates at one of the city’s hippest hotels. The app lets you snag a first-come, first-serve room (so it may be a guestroom or penthouse suite) at a last-minute rate. Stay to imbibe at the Biergarten and brunch at The Top of the Standard. Take your complimentary bikes out for a spin on the High Line.

The mood? Party through the night.
Location perks? Walking distance to the West Village—and the rooftop nightclub in-house.
Budget range? Mid-range to high-end.

Read more
Check prices
The Mark

2. The Mark

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Upper East Side
  • price 4 of 4

Move on up to the East Side to The Mark, a historic, super posh hotel built in 1927, which reopened in 2009 following a $150 million makeover, taking it from stuffy to flashy. Sip a Lychee Raspberry Bellini at the Mark Bar, splurge for a fancy dinner at The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges, then soak it out in your Art Deco-esque room’s deep, luxurious bathtub. You can bring Fido along, too—The Mark will provide a dog bed and an extra classy water bowl.

The mood? Monochrome beauty.
Location perks? It's mere steps from 5th Avenue.
Budget range? Fairly spenny.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Ace Hotel New York
Photograph: Courtesy Ace Hotel

3. Ace Hotel New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

Stay here and you may be tempted to spend all day eating and drinking. From gorgeous cocktails in the buzzy Lobby bar, to the romantic French menu at Koloman, and fresh brews galore at Stumptown coffeeshop, your inner foodie has everything you need. Recover from all that in robes so soft you’ll never want to take them off.

The mood? Bachelor pad chic.
Location perks? Bright views of both Broadway and 29th Street.
Budget range? High end of mid-range.

Read more
Check prices
The Bowery Hotel
Photograph: Bowery Hotel

4. The Bowery Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • East Village
  • price 3 of 4

Drink at the hip-as-it-gets lobby bar, then brunch your hearts out at Italian restaurant Gemma. Date perfection. And it gets even better: afterwards, gawk at the great views in your loft-like, light-drenched room, chill on your private terrace and wrap up in Egyptian cotton bathrobes.

The mood? Chic country house vibes.
Location perks? The Bowery offers free bike rentals, so check a couple out and enjoy a couple's ride around the East Village.
Budget range? Pricey.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Mandarin Oriental New York

5. Mandarin Oriental New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 4 of 4

For the go-all-out date, there’s little more extravagant than the Mandarin Oriental, with its sweeping views of Central Park, amethyst crystal steam rooms and multiple pools. Don’t miss the lavish spa treatments, like the Opulent Rejuvenesence Facial or a couples Oriental Harmony massage. Or stay in your room instead to indulge in its deep soaking tub.

The mood? Earthy sumptuousness.
Location perks? Panoramic views of the park from the hotel restaurant, MO Lounge.
Budget range? Slightly lower end of spenny.

Read more
Check prices
Dream Downtown
Photograph: Courtesy Dream Hotel

6. Dream Downtown

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Chelsea
  • price 3 of 4

There are endless options for great nights out in The Meatpacking District or Chelsea, which makes Dream a perfect hideaway for a date weekend. Enjoy delicacies at nearby Chelsea Market before returning to the hotel to dance the night away at the trendy rooftop lounge. Cap the night by collapsing into 350-thread-count Egyptian cotton linens. Added bonus: the hotel’s heated pool with chaise lounges and soft imported sandy 'beach' is open year-round.

The mood? A design dream.
Location perks? In the heart of Downtown Manhattan—with stunning views to match.
Budget range? Super affordable.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
NoMo SoHo Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy NoMo SoHo Hotel

7. NoMo SoHo Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Located on cobblestoned Crosby Street, NoMo SoHo is an ideal spot from which to shop, dine, explore and play. The romantic décor inspired by Jean Cocteau’s 1946 film La Belle et la Bete will no doubt impress your date. Feast on duck bao buns and Wagyu Bavette steak at the NoMo Kitchen Restaurant, and schedule a spa treatment at Aire Ancient Baths to unwind in serious beauty.

The mood? Earthy and artsy.
Location perks? The romance of Little Italy is just a five-minute walk from the hotel.
Budget range? The lower end of mid-point.

Read more
Check prices
The Marlton
Photograph: Annie Schlechter

8. The Marlton

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 2 of 4

Unleash your inner artist or musician when you stay at The Marlton in Greenwich Village, a popular creative spot back in its heyday. Built in 1900, the location is perfect for exploring the West Village, or heading north a few blocks to get your shopping on in Chelsea. For literary lovers, this hotel is the ultimate aphrodisiac, as Jack Kerouac wrote The Subterraeans and Tristessa from this very spot.

The mood? Bohemian hideaway.
Location perks? Breakfast is included, so you'll be set should you have a busy, er, night.
Budget range? Lower end of pricey.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Hotel on Rivington
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Rivington

9. Hotel on Rivington

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Lower East Side
  • price 3 of 4

With a stunning penthouse view and in-room yoga, plus a cool neighborhood and a sky-high thread count, a stay here makes for an awesome date. Huge steam showers are worth lingering in, as are the crazy comfy Tempur-Pedic mattresses topped with Frette linens.

The mood? Mid-mod glamor.
Location perks? The nearby Lower East Side boasts a wealth of bars and clubs in which to party into the wee hours.
Budget range? Pleasantly affordable if you're not set on a certain date.

Read more
Check prices
The Roxy Hotel

10. The Roxy Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Tribeca
  • price 3 of 4

Live the ultimate rock star life at the glamorous Roxy, situated in genteel Tribeca. Rooms come with plenty of midcentury style, replete with a turntable and a no-joke selection of records. Take your date to Django, the subterranean jazz bar, and to the Tribeca Film Festival when it comes around, as it takes place at this very spot.

The mood? Sumptuous comfort.
Location perks? Want to impress? Get a pet goldfish upon request.
Budget range? Spenny as you like.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The New York EDITION

11. The New York EDITION

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

Imagine a cocktail at the sleek lobby bar, a bone-in 40-day dry-aged prime steak at The Clocktower and a night in an Edition Loft overlooking the Flatiron Building, Madison Square Park and the Empire State Building. Housed in the 1909 Metropolitan Life 'Clocktower' building, this luxury hotel from Ian Schrager is luxe but understated. Cozy up to the 30-foot-long blackened-steel fireplace for a nightcap, then dive into a custom imported linen-topped bed.

The mood? Classic magnolia chic.
Location perks? Dover Street Market is a ten-minute walk away—the perfect place to mooch the morning after.
Budget range? Pretty expensive.

Read more
Check prices
Nu Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy NU Hotel

12. Nu Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Boerum Hill
  • price 2 of 4

Spend a night in charming Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, and try not to fall in love with the coffeeshops, bakeries, stores, restaurants and elegant brownstones nearby. Feel all zen on cork floors and curl up in organic linens. The beds are pretty comfy, too. Leave each other love letters (or, erm, to-do lists) on the bathroom’s chalkboard walls.

The mood? Fun house.
Location perks? Personal hammocks in each room.
Budget range? Far from a bargain, but it won't break the bank.

Read more
Check prices

Looking for more romantic hotels?

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.