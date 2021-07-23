The best NYC hotels with pools
Ready to make a serious splash or relax by the waterside? Take a dip at the best NYC hotels with pools
The best NYC hotels with pools have solved a very simple equation: best rooftop bars + best swimming pools = an extremely blissful stay. And since scoring water-filled real estate in NYC is no easy feat, let’s just say certain spots have really elevated their game. Dive right into jaw-dropping skyline views and poolside summer drinks at the swankiest hotel pools in the city – all with an excellent view, of course. We're talking a 75-foot lap pool, a multi-level sundeck, top dog DJ bookings and even retractable glass roofs. Spoiler alert: you don’t have to wait until it’s summer in NYC to make a splash.
Best NYC hotels with pools
1. Soho House
There’s a reason Samantha from Sex and the City assumed another identity in order to gain access this ultra posh, members-only club: the rooftop pool. It offers 360 degree views of downtown Manhattan and the Hudson River, and since it’s heated, can be accessed year-round. But when summer does roll around, so do the poolside food and cocktails. Don’t worry, non-members can take a dip too (as long as they’re guests at the hotel, of course). Bliss.
2. Mandarin Oriental New York
Ever want to swim laps thousands of feet above NYC? The Mandarin’s indoor, 75-foot lap pool is your dream come true. The floor-to-ceiling windows not only flood the space with natural light, but allow swimmers to take in the stunning views of the skyline and Hudson River. While you're there, you could also check out the Thai Yoga Suite which has recently re-opened from being closed thanks to the pandemic – complete with dark teak wood décor and a deep soaking tub. The serenity is so real, you can almost pretend it’s your own private pool. Almost.
3. The Peninsula New York
Zen is the name of the game at The Peninsula’s 22nd floor pool. After a swim, kick back in one of the plush lounges surrounded by rich brown teak columns, black tile, and city views. Non-hotel guests can still access the pool and dining options if they book at least two hours of spa services. Pro tip: the Spa-Cation’s 60-minute facial or massage scores you additional pool time and a bento lunch.
4. McCarren Hotel & Pool
This hotel’s biggest draw is its backyard pool and deck, which is outfitted with cozy poolside beds, which can comfortably fit two people, as well as candy-colored wall murals, an island-vacation-worthy bar, a house-spinning DJ and, of course, the four-foot-deep lukewarm beauty of a pool. Not to mention the fully serviced bar and crafted cocktail menu. No matter what room you opt for, we recommend one facing the pool — there’s nothing like seeing the glowing water below you at night to make you forget, for a moment, you’re in New York.
5. Dream Downtown
Talk about living the dream. Downtown is where you'll find the answer to yours, with added beach. That's right, Dream has its own sandy stretch in amongst the 5,000 square-foot pool deck. So you can pretend you're at the beach, when really you'll be meters above Manhattan: best of both worlds. There's also a seasonal food menu, two private cabanas, and 30 chaise lounges, so you won't be short of places to laze and graze. And in case you needed a relaity check while you're there, the pool has a glass bottom that looks down into the hotel lobby. Gulp. Wind down with a spa treatment in the poolside cabanas.
6. Sixty Lower East Side
Since taking a dip with Andy Warhol is impossible (at least without being terrifying), SIXTY LES offers the next best thing. The bottom of the hotel’s third-floor pool is covered with a filmstrip-style painting of the artist’s face. Here you can sit on plush seating and nibble (or gobble) small plates by Blue Ribbon Sushi Izakaya as you gaze into the waters. The 1,200 square feet cement pond has a strict guests only rule, but outsiders can access the pool parties during the summer. Plus, there’s always the open-to-all beer garden and a Blue Ribbon Sushi just one floor down.
7. The James New York
This rooftop plunge pool welcomes its hotel guests and the public to splash in on the fun. And trust us, you’ll want to do just that. The teak-decked SoHo escape is framed by a concrete “halo” roof and has an outdoor shower, comfy chaise lounges and full bar. Known for its popular Summer pool parties, this is one of the hottest places to dip your toes from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Oh, and if you were interested, there's also free daily wine and cheese reception in the lobby.
8. William Vale
For those who enjoy swimming, drinking and getting a tan in a luxurious setting, check out William Vale's massive, 60-foot pool. It's overlooking the green Vale Park level and with poolside cabanas and daybeds, is truly an oasis in itself. You don't have to shell out the big bucks as a guest to experience the Williamsburg pool amenities: check out the picturesque setting for yourself by reserving an affordable day-pass, or on weekends, snag a lounge chair for a fee.
9. Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC
Open all year-round (thanks heated pool!), this mini oasis boasts a retractable glass roof and the ultimate picturesque skyline views. Snack on Mediterranean-inspired bites and sip cocktails on the wraparound balconies or secret garden while taking-in tunes and the always trendy crowd. After your dip, take in unmatched views of Manhattan's Skyline. Not too shabby.
10. Empire Hotel
With views of Lincoln Center, this swanky rooftop area has a two-level deck with a plunge pool, outdoor shower, and retractable roof. Sunbathe on one of the luxe lounges while sipping cocktails from the pool deck menu. Just make sure to get up there before it closes in September, or you’ll have to wait until the following May to take a dip.
11. Le Bain at The Standard Highline
Full disclosure: this is not the pool to frequent when you’re trying to relax. This is a pool party; in fact, it’s technically part of Le Bain’s dancefloor, so depending on your moves, your impromptu dip could very well be on accident. The stunning penthouse location also brings with it unparalleled views of Lower Manhattan and Hudson River, a chaise-lounge lined sundeck, plenty of cocktails, and a DJ soundtracking the entire experience. And not just your average bedroom DJ – we're talking big names. Peggy Gou, Danny Krivit, and Gilles Peterson were previous bookings. So dust of your dancing flipflops and find your jazziest swimwear – you're in for a water aerobics workout like no other.
