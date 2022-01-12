The 16 best restaurants in Greenwich Village

There's something for every occasion at the best Greenwich Village restaurants: whether you're an NYU student looking for a quick bite between class, a meal close to the Union Square farmer's market, or provisions for a picnic in Washington Square Park. Think high-end locavore-based brasseries, acclaimed falafel joints and fast-casual Neopolitan pizza havens. Whether you’re craving a platter of oysters on the half-shell or spicy rigatoni at one of the best Italian restaurants in NYC, we are here to guide you.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to best restaurants in NYC