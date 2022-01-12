The 16 best restaurants in Greenwich Village

From tag-team chefs Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone, Carbone is a Godfather hangout on steroids, a more fantastical set piece than a history-bound throwback. Under brass chandeliers, on navy walls, brash modern art hangs on old-school Italianate themes. If the ambiance isn't reason enough, you're also in for an evening of great Italian classics and warm, attentive service.
There's something for every occasion at the best Greenwich Village restaurants: whether you're an NYU student looking for a quick bite between class, a meal close to the Union Square farmer's market, or provisions for a picnic in Washington Square Park. Think high-end locavore-based brasseries, acclaimed falafel joints and fast-casual Neopolitan pizza havens. Whether you’re craving a platter of oysters on the half-shell or spicy rigatoni at one of the best Italian restaurants in NYC, we are here to guide you.
