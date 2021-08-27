New York
TRYP by Wyndham Times Square South
Photograph: Courtesy TRYP by Wyndham

The best family hotels in NYC

Looking for the best family-friendly hotels? NYC is the place to make your tykes feel like tiny rockstars

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
&
Dorkys Ramos
Staying at the best family hotels in NYC ensures you have the most important part of your trip handled. Because let’s face it: a trip to the city with the kiddos requires a solid game plan. Plus you’ll have enough to worry about between exploring the parks and naviagting all the free museum days. From Downtown to the Upper East Side, these kid-friendly accommodations do most of the work for you (think of it like having your own personal Mary Poppins).

RECOMMENDED: The best hotels in NYC.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best family hotels in NYC

The Peninsula New York
Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula New York

1. The Peninsula New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown East

While the Peninsula New York’s location is likely what attracts many guests, it is the hotel’s all-inclusive family-friendly policies that keep them there. One of the standout packages on offer is Camp Peninsula, which provides youngsters with a mini teepee in the room alongside plush campfire and smores, plus a scavenger hunt that goes all around the hotel. There's also a Family Escape package, including daily American breakfast for two adults and two kids, a visit to MoMA or Top of the Rock, flexible check-in/-out and complimentary parking (dependent on season, so check ahead).

Ink 48, a Kimpton Hotel
CHRIS-SANDERS.COM

3. Ink 48, a Kimpton Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 3 of 4

Pint-sized guests at this Hell’s Kitchen hotel are treated to animal print bathrobes, colorful hula hoops and you can bring your pets too. Feel free to pack light, the hotel stocks infant and toddler gear, including everything from child safety seats and cribs, to strollers and scooters.

Loews Regency Hotel New York
Photograph: Courtesy Loews Regency

4. Loews Regency Hotel New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 3 of 4

The Loews Loves Families program has the whole brood completely covered. On arrival children under ten get an activity book, while teens get music download cards. They'll also have access to the lending library, which is a treasure trove of Gameboys, DVD players, board games and more to borrow during your stay. The in-room 'Kids' Closet' is a godsend for parents, too, with items available to borrow, including toys, car seats, strollers, nightlights and self-contained DVD players with age-appropriate movies. And the best part? Kids under 18 stay free.

Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Magda Biernat

5. Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Meatpacking District
  • price 3 of 4

If you thought the trendy Meatpacking District wouldn’t be exactly kid-friendly, we don’t blame you—but the Gansevoort puts that theory to rest. The hotel provides small ones with games consoles, as well as complimentary cribs, protective bumpers, Pack ’n Play, and disposable diapers. They even have sofa beds for under-13s. This is still the Meatpacking district, after all.

Ritz-Carlton Central Park

6. Ritz-Carlton Central Park

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

Horse play has never been easier thanks to the Ritz Kids program. The hotel’s littlest guests get their own check-in area, a welcome toy, sweet treat and activity book with crayons. Various pre-prepared packages include a picnic in Central Park, complete with a map, hamper and frisbee; a bubble bath with a rubber duck toy and bedtime book; and creating a unique fizzy concoction at in-house restaurant Contour.

The Roxy Hotel

7. The Roxy Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Tribeca
  • price 3 of 4

Every member of the family—including the furry ones—are welcome with open arms at The Roxy. This Tribeca spot eliminates any possibility of separation anxiety from Fido by offering a slew of pet-friendly amenities and access to a private park for both pooches and tykes to burn off energy. Then stock up again at the Roxy Bar, where kids are more than welcome and get their own menu.

Lotte New York Palace

8. Lotte New York Palace

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

Pick from two family-friendly packages at this swanky Midtown hotel. For the holidays, there’s the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular package, which includes discounted suites, up to 25 percent off tickets to the Christmas Spectacular with the Radio City Rockettes, and a souvenir Rockettes-themed in-room amenity. There’s also the Call of the Wild package, in association with the Wildlife Conservation Society, including 20 percent off at all five WCS zoos and aquariums, chocolate-covered animal crackers and a soft animal toy for guests up to 12 years old.

Parker New York
Photograph: Courtesy Le Parker Meridien

9. Parker New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

Parker NY reopens from November 1.

Famous for its incredible rooftop pool, with sweeping views of Central Park, this Midtown hotel is ideal for everyone in the family. The Junior suites will easily fit your troop and youngsters will no doubt have a ball trying to uncover the secret entrance to the hotel's very popular and delicious Burger Joint.

Want to bring the pets along too?

