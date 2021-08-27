Looking for the best family-friendly hotels? NYC is the place to make your tykes feel like tiny rockstars

Staying at the best family hotels in NYC ensures you have the most important part of your trip handled. Because let’s face it: a trip to the city with the kiddos requires a solid game plan. Plus you’ll have enough to worry about between exploring the parks and naviagting all the free museum days. From Downtown to the Upper East Side, these kid-friendly accommodations do most of the work for you (think of it like having your own personal Mary Poppins).

RECOMMENDED: The best hotels in NYC.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.