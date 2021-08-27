While the Peninsula New York’s location is likely what attracts many guests, it is the hotel’s all-inclusive family-friendly policies that keep them there. One of the standout packages on offer is Camp Peninsula, which provides youngsters with a mini teepee in the room alongside plush campfire and smores, plus a scavenger hunt that goes all around the hotel. There's also a Family Escape package, including daily American breakfast for two adults and two kids, a visit to MoMA or Top of the Rock, flexible check-in/-out and complimentary parking (dependent on season, so check ahead).
Staying at the best family hotels in NYC ensures you have the most important part of your trip handled. Because let’s face it: a trip to the city with the kiddos requires a solid game plan. Plus you’ll have enough to worry about between exploring the parks and naviagting all the free museum days. From Downtown to the Upper East Side, these kid-friendly accommodations do most of the work for you (think of it like having your own personal Mary Poppins).
