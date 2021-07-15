In the mood to treat yourself? Soak up all the decadence your body can handle at NYC’s top spa hotels

For a restful trip to the city that never sleeps, you have to book a room in one of the most luxurious spa hotels in New York City. While there’s no shortage of ways to amuse yourself in the Big Apple—from the finest Broadway shows to NYC street fairs—Manhattan isn’t exactly known for its zen-like atmosphere. And after a day of exploring, what’s better than stepping out of your walking shoes and into slippers and a fluffy robe, primed for a day of pampering? Luckily, Gotham is chock-full of spa hotels that will melt—as well as scrub, buff and steam— away a hectic New York day.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.