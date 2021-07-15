The best spa hotels in NYC
In the mood to treat yourself? Soak up all the decadence your body can handle at NYC’s top spa hotels
For a restful trip to the city that never sleeps, you have to book a room in one of the most luxurious spa hotels in New York City. While there’s no shortage of ways to amuse yourself in the Big Apple—from the finest Broadway shows to NYC street fairs—Manhattan isn’t exactly known for its zen-like atmosphere. And after a day of exploring, what’s better than stepping out of your walking shoes and into slippers and a fluffy robe, primed for a day of pampering? Luckily, Gotham is chock-full of spa hotels that will melt—as well as scrub, buff and steam— away a hectic New York day.
Best spa hotels in NYC
1. The Spa at Mandarin Oriental
Traditional Chinese medicine guides the holistic all-body treatments at this luxe Columbus Circle hotel. East Asian-inspired treatments include body massages with custom-blended essential oils as well as 'time rituals', which tailor experiences according to a body’s specific needs. The Spa also offers a nearly three-hour Thai Yoga Journey that includes a soothing herbal bath, compression massage and full-body stretching.
2. Shibui Spa at The Greenwich Hotel
The Greenwich Hotel’s subterranean Shibui Spa is a cozy, cavernous escape from the nearby Financial District. Mimicking the warm, low-lit style of the lobby, the space has all bells and whistles but still manages to not be ostentatious. Stand-out treatments include the Healing Birch massage that utilizes birch, shea, peppermint, and helichrysum oils to reduce inflammation and dry skin; the oil-free traditional Japanese Shiatsu, performed on a traditional tatami floor to stimulate energy flow. End your decadent day with a dip in the heated swimming pool.
3. Guerlain Spa at the Plaza
Formerly based in what is arguably NYC's most famous fancy hotel, the Guerlain Spa had to find equally as opulent surrounds to move into when the Waldorf Astoria closed for refurbishment (set to reopen in late-2021). The Plaza was a likely candidate, so patrons can continue to enjoy uber-luxury, such as the spa’s signature two-masseuse, four-hand Imperial Relaxing Massage, and the Abeille Royale Honey Repair, which utilizes honey concentrate harvested from Guerlain’s bees––raised on the French island of Ouessant no less––to see to fine lines.
4. The Peninsula Spa at the Peninsula New York
Up on the 21st floor, the spa at The Peninsula offers a much-needed respite from the hectic pace of New York City life. Maximize your relaxation with a three- or four-hour treatment, like the Escape From the City package, combining a 60-minute exfoliating body wrap, 90-minute holistic massage and 90-minute facial. Ayurvedic therapies also appear in many of the spa’s offerings. Arrive a full hour before your treatment begins to take advantage of the spa’s sauna, steam rooms, ice fountain and Asian tea lounge.
5. Bamford Haybarn Spa at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Bamford Haybarn launched at Brooklyn's 1 Hotel in 2017 and boy are we glad they did. Decked throughout in warm, natural wood (there's even what looks like a tree trunk in the lobby), it simply oozes calm. Founded by Carole Bamford, the spa is dedicated to sustainable and holistic living and utilizes its own organic skincare range. You can enjoy a spot of yoga or meditation here, opt for a massage and facial, or book a personal treatment especially tailored to you. Afterwards, head up to the rooftop bar, which offers spectacular views of Manhattan.
6. Spa Nalai at the Park Hyatt New York
The word 'nalai' means serenity in the language of the Lenape, the original habitats of the land that would one day become New York City, and the spa on the 25th floor of the Park Hyatt certainly takes that inspiration to heart. Both the facilities—complete with an indoor pool and eucalyptus steam room—and the treatments cultivate a lush, relaxed environment. Opt for the Purifying Body Ritual, which combines exfoliation, a warm clay mask and a jade scalp massage, or more traditional options like the hot stone massage and customizable facial.
7. Exhale at Royalton Park Avenue
Unlike most NYC spas, Exhale puts just as much emphasis on high-quality fitness classes as it does on splurge-worthy treatments. In other words, get ready to sweat before sinking into that much-deserved massage or facial. Exhale offers barre, cycling, yoga and holistic wellness packages; even its spa treatments are fitness-inspired, including the customizable Power Facial that promises to whip sun damage, acne flare-ups and other skin concerns into shape.
8. The Spa at Lotte New York Palace
Weary travelers can soak up lavish luxury at this hotel’s 7,000-square-foot spa and fitness center. With customizable reflexology and Swedish massages, the Lotte caters to both those checking in for a quick spa treatment, as well as day-long pampering sessions. If you prefer your pampering done in private, arrange for the spa to bring a soothing, restorative facial or romantic couple's massage to your room.
9. Chuan Body + Soul at The Langham
After a day of exploring an ever-hectic Manhattan, treat your body to a bit of down time in The Langham's classy spa. It's the exact same one as they have in their London hotel—Chuan Body + Soul—and standards are just as high in both. The main inspiration here is taken from Chinese medicine, with a nod to the five elements—fire, earth, metal, water and wood—not only in the treatments, but also the earthy decor. Relieve muscle tension with the aid of bamboo in the Urban Detox Ritual or take a meditative moment in the Himalayan salt sauna.
10. The Cornelia Spa at the Surrey
The Cornelia Spa at the Upper East Side’s intimate Surrey Hotel allows its guest the ultimate New York City luxury: total silence. Once inside one of the private pied-à-terre-style rooms, technicians offer customized treatments, like the Delicate Skin-Restorative Ritual, a facial for delicate skin. Each treatment ends with an amuse-bouche tasting of cupcakes and other treats, plus flowers from the Cornelia’s in-house Bouquet Bar.