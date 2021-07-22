Cheap New York City hotels that are actually good
A New York vacation doesn’t have to break the bank, especially with these lovely and affordable city stays
You can easily spend $500 a night on a New York hotel room, but unless you’re a Rockefeller you might be better suited to these cheap NYC hotels. By no means is that an insult either, as these joints are actually brilliant. From the crisp white table cloths of the finest restaurants to greasy one dollar pizza joints and dive bars, New York is a city of dichotomies and offers something for everyone. Alongside the most luxurious and, equally, most expensive hotels in the world are some of the best cheap stays. Whether you're in Manhattan, Brooklyn or further afield, there is a plethora of hidden, affordable gems throughout the metropolis–ones that are entirely worth staying in.
Hudson Hotel
With a prime Central Park location, modern rooms and a stunning lobby, the Hudson is a boutique gem in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The hotel boasts a whimsical aesthetic imagined by famed designer Philippe Starck, including a greenhouse-inspired lobby outfitted with a living wall and a rooftop terrace with skyscraper views. For a minimal price point, patrons can expect cozy, yet well-appointed rooms with a trendy aesthetic. Regardless of the cramped quarters, guests have plenty of space to roam the expansive public areas, which include billiards tables, a bar and TV room.
Pod 51
With two convenient midtown locations, the Pod hotel group has reimagined budget-conscious traveling with its hip approach to minimalistic living. Pod 51 is just a few blocks from bustling Times Square and offers well-appointed rooms that feature everything from desks to complimentary wifi, TVs and a rain shower. With six pod choices to pick from, the rooms can fit anywhere between one and four guests. The hotel features a lively café for casual fare and a stylish rooftop deck to enjoy an afternoon of sunbathing or an evening of imbibing. For a less congested option, beeline for Pod’s lower midtown location Pod 39.
Row NYC
With a prime location a few blocks from the neon signage of Times Square, Row NYC is in the city's epicenter. The sleek hotel provides urban, stark white rooms with pops of bright color to echo the hotel’s iconic surrounds. The facilities here are so top notch that you may be tempted to spend your entire trip inside the hotel. Row NYC houses an eclectic food hall called City Kitchen, which offers up some of the city’s finest, such as Dough's vibrant doughnuts and Kuro Obi ramen. At District M, travelers can revel in a hand-pulled Neapolitan-style pizza and then have a go at spinning at the hotel’s very own cycling studio.
The Jane Hotel
Opened in 1907 as the American Seaman’s Friend Society Sailors Home, this 14-story landmark was a residential hotel when Eric Goode and Sean MacPherson took it over and renovated it. The wood-paneled rooms were inspired by vintage train sleeper compartments—there’s a bed (or bunk bed) with built-in storage and brass hooks for hanging up your clothes. No en suite, however, which is reserved for the Captain’s Cabins, along with iHome docks and wall-mounted TVs.
The Bowery House
A prime location and long history make The Bowery House an excellent budget-friendly option for those who don’t mind a bit of communal living. The loft-style hostel was originally opened in 1927 as The Prince Hotel and its charm remains intact through the preserved architecture and interesting details. The hotel was once temporary lodging for soldiers returning home from World War II and the hotel’s original single-room cabins with shared bathrooms are still in use today. Many of the rooms are small with no windows, hence the price point, but larger and brighter rooms are available too. On the third floor you'll find Bowery Bodega, which sells snacks, drinks and other bits.
The Harlem Flophouse
With a name so heavily imbued with history and character, you won't be surprised to discover that The Harlem Flophouse is a darkly atmospheric Victorian townhouse. Much of the decor has been kept as such too, so stepping through the door at the top of the stone stairs is a little like stepping back in time. You're in good company too, as each of the rooms is named after artistic greats of Harlem past, such as Thelonious Monk and Chester Himes. While the location is fairly north of central NYC, all that jazz is just a short subway ride away, and there are plenty of restaurants and bars nearby.
BKLYN House
Set in the edgy neighborhood of Bushwick, this boutique hotel offers up comfortable accommodation and a contemporary aesthetic. Rooms are minimalistic and modern, with hardwood floors, wood furnishings and dark walls and there's a rotating display of work by local artists. Staying in Bushwick is ideal for those looking to stay out of the chaos of Manhattan and appreciate the authentic feel of the area, which is full of warehouses, bars, galleries and restaurants. Notable perks of BKLYN House include the complimentary buffet breakfast and day passes to two local gyms.
