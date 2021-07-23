The best hotels with breathtaking views in NYC
New York City’s skyline is indeed magnetic, so get caught in the best hotels with breathtaking views
To guarantee jaw-dropping Instagram-able snaps, you'd do well to pick from the best hotels in New York City, all of which come with breathtaking views. Obviously don’t forget to bring your phone/camera, but also remember to take a camera-free moment to let the magnificence that is New York astound you. These panoramas are among the best New York attractions in themselves. Not to mention gazing out across the skyline is one of the best free things to do in the city. From Manhattan’s skyscrapers of the Financial District and Midtown to the sparkling Hudson River, these hotels are perfect spots for basking in utter Big Apple beauty.
Best hotels with breathtaking views
1. Wyndham New Yorker Hotel
With 912 rooms on several dozen floors of the iconic Art Deco skyscraper just next to Penn Station, the Wyndham lights up much of the city with its glowing red New Yorker sign. It has an old-school chandeliered lobby and a storied history. It opened in 1930 with much glitz and glam, and was then purchased by Reverend Sun Myung Moon and his Unification Church in 1975. Only three blocks from the Empire State Building, you get a stunning up-close-and-personal view of the iconic skyscraper.
2. The Standard, High Line
A room with a view is quite literally the name of the game here. The windows don't just go from floor to ceiling – they are the walls. Towering high above Manhattan, The Standard near the High Line, offers unbeatable cityscapes. Staying in one of these rooms is a bit like sitting in the clouds, especially when you're gazing out from your bath tub. That's right, there are even views to be had from the bathroom.
3. The Bowery Hotel
The gentrification of Bowery happened so long ago now it's easy to forget that it was once America's most notorious Skid Row. Now it's a more than glitzy affair, which The Bowery hotel only emphasizes with its loft-style floor to ceiling windows and elegant decor. The aforementioned windows are perfect for a spot of skyline gazing, which gets even better if you've got the green for the Penthouse Suite, which comes with a 650-square-foot private terrace.
4. Mandarin Oriental New York
This internationally acclaimed business traveler’s paradise has five stars for a reason: the scene, the service and the spa. The utterly serene, award-winning spa is spread over floors 35 and 36, with highly trained therapists and quiet panoramic views of Central Park through floor-to-ceiling windows. Situated in (or rather above) Columbus Circle, the Mandarin Oriental’s spa is a calming respite in the midst of New York's concrete jungle and the view from the pool is a total knockout.
5. Gramercy Park Hotel
Luxuriate in the old world elegance of the Gramercy, where Humphrey Bogart got married and Babe Ruth was a regular at the bar. Only guests get access to the Roof Club and Garden on the 18th floor, where they're lucky enough to enjoy panoramas of New York's skyline, including a gorgeous view of the Chrysler Building. From the fitness center, check out Gramercy Park in all its beauty out the window.
6. Hotel On Rivington
There are plenty of options for reveling in the view from this uber-hip Lower East Side hotel. There’s the top floor lounge and rooftop bar, the Penthouse. And there are floor-to-ceiling windows in the guest rooms, which are outfitted in Frette linens so you can ponder the East River from the comfort of a really nice bed.
7. Four Seasons Hotel New York
Expect epic views from the luxurious Four Seasons, which rises 52 floors above Midtown. Designed by legendary architect I.M. Pei, of Paris’s Louvre Pyramid, the hotel offers a Central Park view all the way across to the Hudson and is a peaceful escape from the bustle of Manhattan. Big rooms with big windows provide two things hard to come by in this neighborhood—space and light. A luxury, indeed.
8. ModernHaus SoHo
Formerly The James, this fashionable SoHo joint had a makeover during lockdown and emerged with a Bauhaus-style resdesign and a new name. Now trading under ModernHaus, this is one hotel on a mission to reignite New York City's nightlife scene and their rooftop bar, Jimmy, is the place to do it. You’ll undoubtedly have to jockey for a spot, but grab a cocktail and take in the skyline and Hudson River views.
9. The Peninsula New York
At The Peninsula, set in a grand, century-old building on Fifth Avenue, the skyline is so close you can practically reach out and touch it. New York City looks picture perfect from the guest rooms, glass-enclosed pool, fancy fitness center and the sunny terrace. See and be seen at the Salon de Ning, a trendy rooftop bar with extraordinary views.
10. Ritz-Carlton Central Park
After a hectic day in New York, what better way to unwind than gazing at the expanse of Central Park from your spacious, plush room at the Ritz? Grand Park View Rooms even come with telescopes for optimal viewing. But first, stop at Contour, where famed bartender Norman Bukofzer will make you a perfect Manhattan and, reportedly, remember your drink for decades.
11. Wythe Hotel
One of the best parts about staying in Brooklyn is getting to ogle Manhattan. Located in the heart of hipster Williamsburg, the Wythe Hotel is a 1901 barrel-making plant-turned-boutique hotel. It’s home to amazing vistas of the borough across the East River. The rooftop bar is especially happening and the rooms with the killer views come with a commensurate price tag.
12. The William Vale Hotel
The eccentric, super modern 21-story William Vale hotel reshaped the Williamsburg skyline. Bright rooms are adorned with eye-catching art and come with furnished balconies, dazzling Manhattan views and all. Head to the rooftop bar, check out the glimmering vista of Manhattan across the East River – we dare you not to go a little gaga at the beauty.
13. The Pierre
The Pierre—and its opulent rotunda—has been on Fifth Avenue across from Central Park since 1930. About that rotunda: every surface of the curved walls and sky-high ceiling are covered in ornate trompe l’oeil paintings. It’s gorgeous and dizzying. The India-based luxury hotel brand Taj spent $100 million renovating the property in 2009, adding colorful silks and Indian paintings. For a certain set of very rich New Yorkers, the ballroom here is popular for parties and weddings (and pictures).
14. Marriott Vacation Club Pulse
The majestic views of the Empire State Building are definitely something to write home about at the Marriott Vacation Club Pulse. Its Art Deco-inspired lobby, sleek rooms and pretty views are a welcome respite from the busy Garment District. Head up to the Top of the Strand bar on floor 21, where the skyline glows right in front of you and the caipirinhas hit the spot.
