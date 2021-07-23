New York City’s skyline is indeed magnetic, so get caught in the best hotels with breathtaking views

To guarantee jaw-dropping Instagram-able snaps, you'd do well to pick from the best hotels in New York City, all of which come with breathtaking views. Obviously don’t forget to bring your phone/camera, but also remember to take a camera-free moment to let the magnificence that is New York astound you. These panoramas are among the best New York attractions in themselves. Not to mention gazing out across the skyline is one of the best free things to do in the city. From Manhattan’s skyscrapers of the Financial District and Midtown to the sparkling Hudson River, these hotels are perfect spots for basking in utter Big Apple beauty.

