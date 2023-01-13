The Metropolitan Museum, MoMA, the Guggenheim—we all love these museums, sure, but let’s face it: Once you get to any one of them, you mostly stand around and look at things. And when you’re not doing that, you’re reading wall labels. Not that there’s anything wrong with that! But sometimes you might want something with a little more action, something a little more…interactive.

Luckily, this is New York City, which has just about everything, including museums that allow you to involve yourself with the displays. At some places, this means taking exhibitions augmented with audio-visual interfaces; at other locations, it means finding yourself in a fully immersive installation with the latest digital technologies like VR. Either way, if you’re looking for ways to heighten your museum-going experience, we’ve got recommendations for you in our list of the best interactive museums in NYC.

