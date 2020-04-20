10 videos of busy NYC streets for those who miss the crowds

With another month of the shutdown before us, we can't help but feel nostalgic for the crowded city with all its loud ruckus, painfully slow walkers and twinkling bright lights. We're craving human interaction so much, we'd settle for just walking past hoards of people like we used to (even if we swore we hated it.)

Being out and about in New York City is part of the charm of living here, and since we haven't been able to do that since March, there's only one way to get our fix: living vicariously through someone else's recorded walkthrough from before any of this happened. For this, we turn to YouTube.

NYC resident Kenneth Chin, aka ActionKid, has a massive collection of recorded walks he's taken through New York City, across all five boroughs. His videos are a great resource to comb through when you want to see a particular neighborhood. The best part is that most of them aren't narrated.

And that's what we want right now—a walkthrough, taking in the sights and sounds of the city, as if we were just walking home from work or going to meet up with friends.

To get you started, here are 10 videos from ActionKid and others that'll put you back in the middle of New York's crowds again:

Midtown through Bryant Park

Times Square at night

West Village

Harlem

The Brooklyn Bridge

Downtown Brooklyn

Chelsea Piers

Rockefeller Center during the holiday season

The Times Square-42nd Street Subway Station

A three-and-a-half-hour walkthrough of Manhattan

