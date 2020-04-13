13 amazing looks from this year’s online Easter Bonnet Parade

New Yorkers didn't let anything stand in the way of serving some Easter lewks.

Each year, hundreds of people take to Fifth Avenue in their springy attire and outrageous bonnets on Easter Sunday, and with things a little different this year, two groups took the tradition online.

Organizers with the Stonewall Community Development Corporation hosted a "promenade-in-place" community Zoom event with approximately 300 attendees, while The Fifth Avenue Association asked people to dress up in their most creative, home-crafted Easter outfits, for a virtual parade on Instagram.

The Promenade-in-Place event recreated Fifth Avenue with "strolling music" and Fifth Avenue and St. Patrick's Cathedral zoom backgrounds and had a Bunny Hop Room with live DJs from and a Grand Bonnet Showcase. The group encouraged repurposing toilet paper tubes to make bunny ears, glueing some dry pasta into spring designs and bedazzling your face mask. Some New Yorkers took that advice to heart.

Here are some of the best lewks from both Easter bonnet parades:

Promenade-in-place community Zoom event

#EasteronFifth

