News / City Life

13 amazing looks from this year’s online Easter Bonnet Parade

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Monday April 13 2020, 3:14pm

Easter bonnet parade
Photograph: Stonewall Community Development Corp./Victoria Golos

New Yorkers didn't let anything stand in the way of serving some Easter lewks.

Each year, hundreds of people take to Fifth Avenue in their springy attire and outrageous bonnets on Easter Sunday, and with things a little different this year, two groups took the tradition online.

Organizers with the Stonewall Community Development Corporation hosted a "promenade-in-place" community Zoom event with approximately 300 attendees, while The Fifth Avenue Association asked people to dress up in their most creative, home-crafted Easter outfits, for a virtual parade on Instagram.

The Promenade-in-Place event recreated Fifth Avenue with "strolling music" and Fifth Avenue and St. Patrick's Cathedral zoom backgrounds and had a Bunny Hop Room with live DJs from and a Grand Bonnet Showcase. The group encouraged repurposing toilet paper tubes to make bunny ears, glueing some dry pasta into spring designs and bedazzling your face mask. Some New Yorkers took that advice to heart.

Here are some of the best lewks from both Easter bonnet parades:

Promenade-in-place community Zoom event

 

Easter Bonnet Parade

Photograph: Stonewall Community Development Corp./Victoria Golos

 

Easter Bonnet Parade

Photograph: Stonewall Community Development Corp./Victoria Golos

  

Easter Bonnet Parade

Photograph: Stonewall Community Development Corp./Victoria Golos

 

Easter Bonnet Parade

Photograph: Stonewall Community Development Corp./Victoria Golos

  

 

#EasteronFifth

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday’s Quarantin-Easter was full of Easter traditions! We got dressed up, put on our hats, and made promenade. Things were a little different this year as we wore more comfy clothing, had a zoom meeting with some of my friends that I usually see on Easter, instead of walking down 5th ave we did a walk around astoria park (we wore masks the entire time except once when we took off for 1 photo). We had one photographer stop us to tell us he liked our outfits and took our picture and then we went home and ate 2 full bowls each of my Gumbo. It was an Easter to remember that’s for sure! . . . . . . .#quarantine #quarantineaster #nyc #astoria #easter #easterparade #easteronfifth #easterbonnet #easterpromenade #astoriaqueens

A post shared by Jade (@vintage_queen_of_astoria) on

View this post on Instagram

In Wonderland @fifth.avenue.nyc #EasterOnFifth

A post shared by Alexandra Steedman (@lensbaby88) on

View this post on Instagram

When you can't have a parade, Quarantine Bonnet Brunch at home! #easteronfifth #bonnetparade #easterbonnet #bloodymary

A post shared by Julia Mor (@hoolia_mor) on

