13 amazing looks from this year’s online Easter Bonnet Parade

New Yorkers didn't let anything stand in the way of serving some Easter lewks.
Each year, hundreds of people take to Fifth Avenue in their springy attire and outrageous bonnets on Easter Sunday, and with things a little different this year, two groups took the tradition online.
Organizers with the Stonewall Community Development Corporation hosted a "promenade-in-place" community Zoom event with approximately 300 attendees, while The Fifth Avenue Association asked people to dress up in their most creative, home-crafted Easter outfits, for a virtual parade on Instagram.
The Promenade-in-Place event recreated Fifth Avenue with "strolling music" and Fifth Avenue and St. Patrick's Cathedral zoom backgrounds and had a Bunny Hop Room with live DJs from and a Grand Bonnet Showcase. The group encouraged repurposing toilet paper tubes to make bunny ears, glueing some dry pasta into spring designs and bedazzling your face mask. Some New Yorkers took that advice to heart.
Here are some of the best lewks from both Easter bonnet parades:
Promenade-in-place community Zoom event
View this post on Instagram
Happy Easter, everyone! I was sad to not attend the Fifth Avenue Easter Parade 🐣 as I have done for almost the last 10 years, but that didn’t stop me from creating this piece to attend a virtual Easter parade hosted by @stonewallvillagenyc “Corona vIRIS” iris flowers and virus UV reactive headpiece by @lunaversaldesignnyc #easteronfifth #covid19 #covidcouture #quarantinefashion #washyourhands #transmittable #contagious #paperart #artistsofinstagram #nycartists #neon #fluorescent #blacklightartists #coronavirus #coronameanscrown #art #papiermache #easter2020 photo by @akijodesigns
#EasteronFifth
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday’s Quarantin-Easter was full of Easter traditions! We got dressed up, put on our hats, and made promenade. Things were a little different this year as we wore more comfy clothing, had a zoom meeting with some of my friends that I usually see on Easter, instead of walking down 5th ave we did a walk around astoria park (we wore masks the entire time except once when we took off for 1 photo). We had one photographer stop us to tell us he liked our outfits and took our picture and then we went home and ate 2 full bowls each of my Gumbo. It was an Easter to remember that’s for sure! . . . . . . .#quarantine #quarantineaster #nyc #astoria #easter #easterparade #easteronfifth #easterbonnet #easterpromenade #astoriaqueens
View this post on Instagram
My solo Virtual #EasterParade at a very safe social distance from #fifthavenue #easteronfifth . Happy Easter !!! 🌸💐🌷 . Thank you @chapeaug for hosting this year’s Virtual Easter Parade & for letting me wear another of your most fabulous creations!!! @nytimesfashion @fifth.avenue.nyc #easterbonnet #fashion #wearableart #truevintage #vintageootd #remixshoes @remixvintageshoes
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
We had an incredible #distancedeasterparade today in Capo Beach! Wonderful bonnets and hats, creativity, community, music, and love! It made me almost feel like I was on Fifth Ave! I hope you all had a lovely day! 🌸🐰💕👒 #virtualeasterparade #EasterOnFifth #easterparade2020 @easter_parade_nyc_2020 #easterparade2020_virtual
View this post on Instagram
Pandemic Easter chic 🌷🐣🐇 Although the Easter Parade was canceled, I couldn't not dress in COVID vintage fashion My dress is from @lillian_lorraine Hat @thevintageshow Gloves and scarf were gifted to me #easteronfifth #easterathome #easterbonnet #pandemicchic #easterinthetimeofcorona #virtualeasterparade
Most popular on Time Out
- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming more free performances every night this week
- New York’s top salons share advice on how to cut your hair at home
- The five best Houseparty games to play with friends
- The best live theater to stream online
- DoubleTree Hotel’s secret chocolate chip recipe has just been revealed