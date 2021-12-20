New York
Yotel
Photograph: Courtesy Yotel

The coolest New York City hotels

These are the coolest New York City hotels to stay in for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation...

Written by
Brooke Sager
&
Paula Akpan
Contributor
Georgia Evans
We naturally think of hotels as temporary and fleeting accommodation, housing us on our adventures. However, there are a few cities in the world that are filled with fashion-forward and legendary hotels that offer so much more than beds and minibars; they’re destinations in and of themselves. Ours is one of those cities.

We know how to make every second count, from the best Manhattan restaurants to the best Broadway shows, and since native New Yorkers refuse to miss out on noteworthy experiences, we’ve curated the ultimate list of must-stay hotels. Yep, ranging from the most trendy to historic, relaxing to splurge-worthy, here are some of the coolest New York City hotels.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Coolest hotels to stay in before you die

The Plaza
Photograph: Courtesy Plaza Hotel

1. The Plaza

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

There’s always something new popping up in NYC – and that’s what makes this iconic hotel that much more alluring. For over a century, The Plaza has remained New York’s premier destination for overnight stays. Found right by Central Park and 5th Avenue, this is an internationally-renowned Manhattan stalwart with luxurious rooms that are sure to make an impression. From in-room iPads to gold-plated fixtures, this place oozes old-school glamour. When you're not admiring your room? Check out afternoon tea at The Palm Court, exclusive boutiques, and premium wellness facilities.  

Read more
Check prices
Refinery Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Refinery Hotel

2. Refinery Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

This former hat factory and Prohibition-era tearoom-turned-luxury hotel, is dripping with fashionable history. Head here for chic décor and artistic flair from the ground floor all the way up to the rooftop. It's here that you'll find an impressive list of innovative handcrafted cocktails, which come with a lively crowd and breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline and Empire State Building. This is the perfect place to stay all year round, with Times Square just a 10-minute walk away and Bryant Park right on your doorstep. Cheers to that!

Read more
Check prices
Bryant Park Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Bryant Park Hotel

3. Bryant Park Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

Touted as a ‘designer luxury’ hotel, the Bryant Park Hotel is a total favorite among the fashion and film industries, so it’s no surprise the venue’s stylishly sexy vibe infiltrates its on-premise nightlife. Residents of the city that never sleeps love a solid late-night enjoying the club scene...especially when this institution is underground and attended by Victoria’s Secret models. So dig out your stilettos and head to Midtown’s (yes, Midtown) Cellar Bar, a cavernously chic, gothic-style lounge located in the Bryant Park Hotel. Bottle service starts at 10pm and goes all night, and is served alongside music from some of NYC’s top DJs. Music to our ears.

Read more
Check prices
Dream Downtown
Photograph: Courtesy Dream Hotel

4. Dream Downtown

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Chelsea
  • price 3 of 4

First off, Dream is in a fab location: just around the corner from Chelsea Market, a block from the High Line, and a stone’s throw from the Meatpacking District. Basically, this hotel is everywhere you want to be when staying in NYC. The modern theme extends beyond its swish rooms all the way to the beautiful rooftop pool, which is a hot destination in the summer months (and anyone is able to visit). When you want to be cozy, you've got Egyptian cotton bedding and courtesy plush bathrobes in each of the rooms. The nearby neighborhoods include Greenwich Village and Hudson River Park, with the Empire State Building just a short walk away. Talk about a dream destination...

Read more
Check prices
Yotel New York
Photograph: Courtesy Yotel

5. Yotel New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 2 of 4

Yotel boasts a unique, futuristic style in Hell's Kitchen. Bringing space-age vibes to the present day, this place even boasts its own onsite luggage-storing robot. Head here for unparalleled modern vibes, incredible views of the city, and one of the best brunches in the area. Yotel is the definition of #brunchgoals, offering 90-minutes of bottomless drinks DJs, costumed dancers, and large communal tables for stuffing your face. Of course, we can't ignore the close proximity to Times Square, as well as Madame Tussauds and Bryant Park. Perfect for families, couples, and solo travelers alike. 

Read more
Check prices
Mandarin Oriental New York

6. Mandarin Oriental New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 4 of 4

This internationally-acclaimed paradise has five stars for a reason: the scene, the service, and the spa. Enjoy the vacation of a lifetime in the city that never sleeps, as this hotel is positioned minutes away from both Fifth Avenue and Central Park. When you've eaten, shopped, and soaked up all the sights in the city, chill out at the utterly serene award-winning spa. Relaxing doesn’t come all that easy in New York, but you shouldn't struggle here. Spread over two luxurious floors, this place has panoramic (silent) views of the city, offering a calming respite in the midst of this concrete jungle. Fluffy robes, on.

Read more
Check prices
Crosby Street Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Crosby Street Hotel

7. Crosby Street Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

SoHo is a buzzing place to visit while you're staying in New York, so of course, you'll have a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Rooms come decked out in colorful furnishings, with high ceilings and full-length windows that emulate the artsy vibe of the neighborhood. It's here that you'll get plenty of R and R after long days of exploring the city. The hotel itself also boasts a sun-soaked courtyard and terrace restaurant, serving mouthwatering breakfast plates that are sure to start the day right. Mulberry Street offers everything from Italian restaurants to trendy boutiques, all ready for you to pay them a visit. 

Read more
Check prices
The Standard
Photograph: Courtesy The Standard

8. The Standard

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Meatpacking District
  • price 3 of 4

Floating above the iconic High Line, The Standard’s 338 rooms all boast a modern-minimalist vibe with soaring floor-to-ceiling windows and rain showers (they're even pet-friendly if you want to bring a four-legged friend). Nearby, you'll find the ever-buzzing Meatpacking District, which is filled with trendy restaurants, bars, clubs, and designer shops. In the center, The Standard is anything but. You can play ping-pong in the lively German Biergarten, peruse the outdoor art, or head up to Le Bain and its adjoining 35-foot rooftop bar – complete with a 'grass' surface, DJ, and plunge pool. How fancy.

Read more
Check prices
MADE Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy MADE Hotel

9. MADE Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

The Nomad Group's boutique hotel offers simply lovely Scandi style in the heart of Manhattan. We're talking just 650 yards from Empire State Building. Soak up the unbelievable views from the floor-to-ceiling windows while chilling out in bed, enjoying room service breakfasts as the city begins to wake up. Behind the hotel's unassuming wood-paneled exterior is Good Behavior. This is their eighteenth-floor bar, which serves up Tiki-inspired cocktails (and craft beer) with panoramas of NYC. There are seats indoors and out, with lush plants everywhere, so it really doesn't matter where you choose to sit because there's good vibes all round.

Read more
Check prices
The Ludlow
Photograph: Courtesy Annie Schlecter

10. The Ludlow

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Lower East Side
  • price 3 of 4

Make reservations here to experience sumptuous decor, impeccable views, and exquisite dining in the heart of the Lower East Side. This place has the kind of vintage glamour of old New York, with elegant golden touches, four-poster beds and luxurious bathrooms. The Ludlow's restaurant, Dirty French, has a decisively friendly-but-firm NYC vibe and serves up buttery meals of substance. Gorgeously plated tuna tartare, tender pork chops, and delicious sea bass and wine pairings followed by the Opera peanut butter and chocolate cake – topped with dreamy banana ice cream – should satisfy any foodie worth their weight in 'sel'.

Read more
Check prices
The Pierre
Photograph: Courtesy Andres Perea-Garzon

11. The Pierre

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 4 of 4

This stalwart of the New York hotel scene is still as classic and elegant today as the day it first opened in 1930. The Pierre will have you living your best life, channelling the rich and famous while strutting down its iconic hallways. And oh-so fittingly, the hotel is literally seconds away from Bergdorf Goodman. The Rotunda on the ground level is the room that The Pierre is most well-known for; the curved walls and grandiose murals make it feel like it was plucked straight from a fairytale. Plus, it was newly renovated to include a full bar for all your nightcap needs.

Read more
Check prices

Want your best friend to join your stay?

