8 Broadway shows you can buy tickets for right now

In what is likely the biggest signal towards a return to semi-normalcy, Broadway will officially welcome spectators back inside of theaters starting September 14. Although that's still a few months away, productions are already back at work and have announced official return dates—which means that tickets to some of the performances are actually already available for purchase.

Below, we highlight the seven productions that are already on sale but we've got some news about a few others: the much-anticipated revival of The Music Man—this one starring Broadway darlings Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster—is gearing up for performances starting December 20 but has yet to announce an official ticket sale date. The Minutes, a play by Trace Letts, has already made public its opening date (March 15, 2022) but there is no word yet on when tickets to the show will be made available.

Without further ado, here are the Broadway shows you can already buy tickets for:

Ain't Too Proud—the Life and Times of the Temptations

Purchase tickets here

A gala performance on October 16 will kick off the return of this jukebox biomusical featuring the tunes of Motown darlings the Temptations. Based on baritone Otis Williams' own memoir, the production had been running since 2019 before COVID-19 forced it to shut down.

Chicago

Purchase tickets here

Although we're sure things will change throughout the summer, Chicago is, for now, the show that will reopen the earliest on Broadway (September 14). If you haven't yet seen it, this might be the perfect opportunity to do so. After all, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history (more on who proudly holds that title below). What better way is there to celebrate the theater than attending a performance of this quintessential piece of New York culture?

Come From Away

Purchase tickets here

You can catch this Tony Award-winning musical once more beginning September 21. Based on a true story from the aftermath of 9/11, when 38 international flights were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, this beautiful production is sure to tug at your heartstrings. A filmed version of the musical is actually set to debut on Apple TV+ later this year as well.

Company

Purchase tickets here



Full disclosure: tickets for this Stephen Sondheim music revival are actually going on sale tonight at midnight, so be on high alert. Previews are set to kick off on December 20 while the actual show will open on January 9 of next year. Trust us when we say you'll want to grab a seat to this one ASAP.

Diana: A True Musical Story

Purchase tickets here

New Yorkers were treated to a mere nine preview performances of the musical about the late Princess of Wales back in March of 2020. Alas, we can finally purchase tickets to the musical, which will return to the stage on December 1 and officially open on December 16, once more. A quick note: a filmed version of the performance was shot during the pandemic and will drop on Netflix on October 1.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Purchase tickets here



The much-anticipated theater adaptation of the Robin Williams-starring 1993 movie Mrs. Doubtfire played just three preview performances before being forced to shutdown alongside the rest of Broadway. Tickets are already available for the first preview date on October 21. Keep in mind that the official opening night will be December 5.

The Phantom of the Opera

Purchase tickets here

Watch (or, most likely, re-watch) the longest running Broadway show when it (finally!) comes back on October 22.

Six

Purchase tickets here

Believe it or not, Six, a new musical about the six wives of Henry VIII, was supposed to open on Broadway on March 12—the same day that the shutdown went into effect. Theater goers will now be able to catch it beginning September 17, with an official opening night set for October 3. A new show after months of theater darkness? We're in.