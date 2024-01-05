Once again, the NYC Tourism + Conventions board has launched NYC Winter Outing, a beloved initiative that includes special deals at some of the city's top restaurants, hotels, attractions, Broadway shows and more. This year, the promotions kick off on January 16 through February 4.

You can browse through all the deals right here but, generally speaking, the program is comprised of three main components: NYC Hotel Week, NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week.

How to get a hotel deal in NYC

A total of 150 hotels around town are part of NYC Hotel Week this year, which means you'll get to book a standard room across the five boroughs at a 24% discount. From Ace Hotel Brooklyn to The Wall Street Hotel, Moxy Williamsburg and Walker Hotel Tribeca, there are plenty of hotels to choose from so you might want to seriously think about a staycation.

How to get in on NYC Restaurant Week

NYC Restaurant Week, on the other hand, is your chance to eat some of the most incredible food that chefs in New York constantly offer—at a discount.

Over 580 eateries are offering the prix-fixe dining program this year, which includes two-course lunches and three-course dinner starting at $30, $45 and $60.

Reservations open up on January 9 but, given the popularity of the initiative, we suggest you start browsing through the list of participating restaurants now, make your picks and get ready to click "reserve table" in just a few days.

How to get cheap Broadway tickets

And if it's a Broadway show that you've been trying to catch for a while, consider this your warning: you won't find better deals to top-notch productions than the ones offered during NYC Broadway Week.

Beginning, January 9, you can book two-for-one tickets to 18 shows in total, including Hamilton, Chicago, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King and Wicked, among others.

There was never a better time to enjoy all that New York has to offer—so take advantage of it!