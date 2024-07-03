A giant “pool” just opened at the Rink at Rockefeller Center

If you can't actually make it to a pool or beach this July 4, you might want to head to Rockefeller Center instead, where a massive "Pool Party" has taken over the area.

At the Rink, now through July 21, visitors will get to play around with a special public installation by artist Joel Mesler that depicts a pool surrounded by grass and filled with the sorts of beach balls and floaties that define the essence of summer.

The artwork is a printed vinyl of the artist’s signature water motif, part of a larger installation inspired by his own memories of childhood pool parties.

Photograph: Daniel Greer, courtesy of Art Production Fund

According to a press release, the activation is an interactive one that urges guests to "kick off their shoes and 'dip their toes' into a whimsical representation of summertime bliss."

In addition to that central makeshift body of "water," Mesler has adorned Rockefeller Center with vinyl imagery on view all throughout the space, plus a series of 193 flags surrounding the Rink that feature phrases of community like "joy," "love" and "hugs."

Photograph: Daniel Greer, courtesy of Art Production Fund

"These flags serve as beacons of positivity and personal reflections, providing a welcoming environment for all who visit," reads the press release.

And if it's more traditional sorts of celebrations that you are after, check out our list of best 4th of July events in NYC and our guide to where to watch the Macy's 4th of July fireworks (on the West side this year!).