A sizzling heat wave is hitting NYC

Following a dark and quiet Gotham this past Saturday night, our concrete jungle will be blindingly bright and hot this week as temperatures are expected to soar sky high in the coming days.

Today and tomorrow’s high temperatures will be near 90 degrees. On Thursday, while we all get a short break from the heat with a “tepid” 86 degree high, you’ll still have plenty to fret over with likely rain showers all day and even a possible thunderstorm.

But following Thursday's already seemingly hot forecast, things really start to sizzle. Friday’s high is predicted at 94 degrees, but could feel closer to 103 degrees. We just can’t wait for that… And as if that wasn’t reason enough to spend the day face-first in front of an AC unit, Saturday and Sunday really take the ice cream cake for flaming temps. Saturday’s high is estimated near 96 degrees, with 79% humidity, while Sunday is expected to reach a 92 degree high, best complemented by apartment hibernation and a pint of some frozen treat (It is National Ice Cream Day after all! Check out these ice cream shops to get your sweet fix.)

While we certainly can’t control the sun’s scorching rays or our city’s surprising ability to hold the heat, there are countless ways to cool off during the heat wave. Embrace the sunshine and head out to one of NYC’s best beaches—with an oversized umbrella and jumbo tube of sunscreen in-hand. (And don't forget that the best NYC parks literally shine in the sun.) You could also take a chance to escape the heat with a cultural day at an NYC museum; we know all the best ones and Leonardo da Vinci’s St. Jerome opened at the Met just in time for the sizzle.

Or if the thought of NYC over 90 degrees is just too much to bear, a spontaneous vacay might be just what you need. It’s a good thing we’ve got you covered for the best NYC getaways. Just dispel the fear that the world will end when you leave NYC, and ready yourself for a breath of fresh, slightly cooler, country air.





