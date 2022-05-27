When you need to escape the city, these summer getaways from NYC have everything you need for relaxation or adventure

Right now, we're all thinking about summer getaways from NYC. It's been a long spring and finally, the weather is perfect for taking road trips and day trips out of this busy city.

While there are plenty of things to do to stay cool—from checking out the hottest new rooftop restaurants and bars to kayaking our local waterways and hitting up the best nearby beaches—there comes a point when you just need to get away. Fortunately, there are plenty of summer getaways from NYC that offer a refreshing change of scenery and a whole slew of new activities.

All within six hours of the city, these getaway destinations are chock full of relaxing and surprising things to do. Visiting a farm, walking through treetops, dining in a quaint seaside hamlet and getting a full spa treatment are all within reach. Some of them are even perfect destinations for taking an affordable romantic getaway.

Want to know where you can go for a summer weekend from NYC? Try Kingston, Saranac Lake, Newport, Catskill and more.

Explore these towns and you might discover a new hobby or the next best regional food trend. Whatever you choose, you’ll return to the city recharged and ready to get back into the daily grind. If you can’t get away for more than a day, check out these day trips from New York for a quick trip. Just get out there and try something new for the best summer ever.

