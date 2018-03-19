A sprawling new food hall is opening in midtown later this month

In a dystopian not-too-distant-future of New York City, Gotham will be filled exclusively with surge-priced Uber rides, $5K-a-month one-bedrooms and mile-long food halls. Love 'em or hate 'em, we're one step closer to becoming Food Hall Land™ thanks to the team behind Urbanspace Vanderbilt, the dining conglomerate near Grand Central, announcing a second branch opening about ten blocks north or the original.

Names after its location at 570 Lex (51st St between Park and Lexington), the new food hall will have 19 vendors. Lookout for standbys like Taim, Roberta's and Bobwhite Counter, as well as completely new concepts of Go Fish, a sushi place from the chef and owner behind NoHo's BondST, and Rockaway Clam Bar, a seafood spot from the owner of Red Hook Lobster Pound. Drink places include the not-so-good-for-you Top Hops Beer Shop and the very-good-for-you Liquiteria.

The new midtown lunch spot officially opens on Wednesday, March 28.

